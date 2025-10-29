Sherrone Moore Explains How Purdue's QBs Can Give Michigan's Defense Trouble
Sherrone Moore doesn't really care whether the wins have come for Purdue to this point in the season. He says the Michigan defense needs to be prepared to face two talented quarterbacks, Ryan Browne and Malachi Singleton, when the Boilermakers arrive in Ann Arbor.
Purdue has used both Browne and Singleton throughout the first eight games. Browne has been the team's starter, and Singleton has been used primarily in quarterback run situations. During his press conference this week, Moore talked about the threats that both guys pose to the 21st-ranked Wolverines.
"I think both quarterbacks have their strengths," Moore said. "Browne, the kid who has been their starter ... he has high ability. He can make throws; he's more athletic than you think. He does a really good job of manipulating the pocket, making plays, and getting the ball out to his playmakers.
"Singleton is more of the quarterback run guy, but can throw it. So, we have to have a plan for both of them ... We have to do a good job disrupting them, making them uncomfortable, and keeping them off rhythm."
Last week against Rutgers, Browne completed 11-of-20 passes for 117 yards. He also rushed for 12 yards on two carries. Singleton came in when Purdue reached the red zone multiple times, completing 2-of-3 passes for 11 yards. Both of his passes resulted in touchdowns for the Boilermakers.
Those efforts didn't lead to a win, as Rutgers kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to get a 27-24 victory. The Boilermakers dropped to 0-5 in Big Ten play and 2-6 overall with the loss.
Both Browne and Singleton have been effective in leading Purdue's offense at times throughout the season. However, turnovers have plagued the Boilers throughout the season, especially in critical times.
For Purdue to get an upset in Ann Arbor on Saturday, it would have to play nearly flawlessly for 60 minutes. That would require both quarterbacks to protect the football.
Purdue has struggled in the turnover category this year. After eight games, the Boilers are minus-11 in turnover margin, which ranks last in the Big Ten and is tied for 133rd nationally.
Saturday's kickoff between Purdue and Michigan is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Big Ten Network. It is the first time the two teams have played since the 2023 season, a 41-13 victory for the Wolverines.
