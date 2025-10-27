Interesting Kickoff Time Announced For Purdue vs. No. 1 Ohio State
When Purdue (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) takes the field to host No. 1 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 8, it will be at an interesting time. The Big Ten revealed the kickoff time for the contest between the Boilermakers and the Buckeyes, and it's scheduled for early afternoon.
Purdue and Ohio State will have a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 8. Typically, the Big Ten schedules games for noon, 3:30 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. ET, or in the primetime slot at night. It is an interesting time slot, but it does allow fans an extra hour in the tailgate lot before the start of the game.
Here's more information regarding the Nov. 8 meeting between Purdue and top-ranked Ohio State:
- What: No. 1 Ohio State vs. Purdue — Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Information: Big Ten Network
Purdue and Ohio State history
This year will mark the third straight season in which Purdue and Ohio State have played. The Buckeyes won in 2023 and 2024 and have won three consecutive games in the head-to-head series.
Ohio State won a 59-31 shootout in 2021. The two teams did not play in 2022, but the Buckeyes traveled to Ross-Ade Stadium in 2023 and registered a 41-7 victory. Last season, Ryan Day's squad posted a 45-0 victory in Columbus.
Purdue's last win in the series came on Oct. 20, 2018, when the Boilermakers blasted the Buckeyes 49-20. At the time, Ohio State was undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the country.
Ohio State leads the all-time series against Purdue 42-15-2.
Only one remaining game without a kickoff time
With Saturday's kickoff time announcement, Purdue just has one game left on the schedule without a kickoff time: a Nov. 15 showdown against Washington in Seattle.
That will be an interesting matchup, as former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters is now the defensive coordinator for Washington. Walters also worked for Barry Odom when he was the head coach at Missouri.
Here's the remaining schedule for Purdue as the 2025 football season winds down:
- Saturday, Nov. 1: at No. 21 Michigan — 7 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Nov. 8: vs. No. 1 Ohio State — 1 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Nov. 15: at Washington — Kickoff time and television information TBD
- Saturday, Nov. 22: BYE WEEK
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. No. 2 Indiana — 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)
