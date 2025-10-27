Purdue Adds to Unfortunate Stat in Loss to Rutgers
The last two years have been rough for Purdue football. In fact, there isn't a program in the country that has had it worse than the Boilermakers since the start of the 2025 campaign. Saturday's 27-24 loss to Rutgers only added to the pain.
With Saturday's heartbreaking loss to the Scarlet Knights, Purdue's record against Power Four opponents since the beginning of the 2024 campaign is now 0-16. It is the only team in one of the four premier leagues to not have a win over another Power Four foe in that span.
Oklahoma State, Kentucky, and Mississippi State have just one win each over Power Four opponents since the start of the 2024 season. Florida State has only two. Everyone else has at least three.
Records vs. Power Four opponents since 2024
- Purdue — 0-16
- Oklahoma State — 1-15
- Kentucky — 1-13
- Mississippi State — 1-13
- Florida State — 2-13
What's even more frustrating for Purdue is how much more difficult the schedule gets in November. The Boilermakers will play No. 21 Michigan, No. 1 Ohio State, Washington, and No. 2 Indiana to close out the regular season.
Purdue could be looking at a second straight winless Big Ten season and a losing streak that extends to 20 games against Power Four opponents by season's end.
The Boilers won just one game in 2024, a season-opening victory over Indiana State. This season, new coach Barry Odom got Purdue off to a 2-0 start with wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois. The team has dropped six straight games since that Week 2 victory over SIU.
Opportunities slip away
It's not as if Purdue hasn't had opportunities to snap that ugly losing streak. On Oct. 11, the Boilermakers opened up a 10-0 lead on Minnesota in the first half and didn't trail in the game until midway through the fourth quarter.
With under eight minutes to play and the game tied 20-20, Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne was intercepted by Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich, who returned the pick to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. That was the difference in the game, as the Gophers defeated the Boilermakers 27-20.
Last weekend in the loss to Rutgers, Purdue again opened a 10-0 lead in the first half and had a 17-7 advantage early in the third quarter. But the Scarlet Knights chipped away at the lead and eventually tied the game at 24-24 with 1:06 to play.
On Purdue's final offensive possession, Browne threw a pass that was batted into the air by a Rutgers defensive lineman. Browne caught his own passes, but fumbled the ball when he was tackled. The Scarlet Knights recovered, kicked a field goal as time expired, and won the game 27-24.
Without those mistakes, Purdue could be sitting at 4-4 on the season and no longer worrying about the Power Four or Big Ten losing streaks. Instead, the Boilermakers are 2-6 and remain winless in conference play.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE-OHIO STATE KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED: The Big Ten has announced the kickoff time for the Nov. 8 matchup between Purdue and No. 1 Ohio State. CLICK HERE
ODOM TALKS PURDUE NIL: For Barry Odom, money isn't always the answer when it comes to assembling a roster. He explained why that's the case when talking about Purdue's situation. CLICK HERE