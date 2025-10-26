Spread Released for Purdue vs. Michigan — Boilermakers Massive Underdogs Again
When the Boilermakers hit the field in Ann Arbor on Saturday, they will be doing so as major underdogs. Michigan has opened up as a considerable favorite for next weekend's Big Ten clash.
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite over Purdue. The Boilermakers have not opened as a favorite against a Power Four opponent this season. The only time Barry Odom's team was a favorite was in the season opener against Ball. State. No spread was released for the Boilers' Week 2 game against Southern Illinois.
Purdue is on a six-game losing streak, having lost to USC, Notre Dame, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Rutgers. The Boilermakers have had their chances to get wins this season, but costly turnovers and penalties have spoiled those opportunities.
The Boilers will enter Saturday's game on a 14-game Big Ten losing streak. The team's last win over a conference opponent came on Nov. 25, 2023, a 35-31 victory over Indiana.
Michigan, on the other hand, sits at 6-2 after a win over in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday. The Wolverines are 4-1 in Big Ten play and have posted back-to-back wins. They defeated Washington on Oct. 18.
Kickoff between Purdue and Michigan is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Purdue vs. Michigan history
Michigan has dominated both the all-time series and recent matchups against Purdue. The Wolverines lead the Boilermakers 47-14 and have won six straight head-to-head matchups, dating back to 2010.
Purdue last found success against Michigan in 2008 and 2009, winning back-to-back games against the Big Ten power. The Boilermakers defeated the Wolverines 48-42 in West Lafayette in 2008 and earned a 38-36 win in Ann Arbor in 2009.
The two teams last met in 2023 at Michigan Stadium, a 41-13 victory for the Wolverines. They also played in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. Although Purdue put up a tough fight for three quarters, Michigan pulled away late to win its second consecutive conference championship, defeating the Boilers 43-22 in Indianapolis.
Since 2000, Michigan has an 11-3 record against Purdue.
