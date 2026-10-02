3 Keys For Purdue Football to Beat Illinois in Week 5

The 2026 season hasn't even reached the midway point, yet Purdue finds itself in a dire situation heading into its Week 5 game. Sitting at 1-3 and still carrying a lengthy losing streak to Big Ten and Power Four opponents, the Boilermakers are desperate for a win this weekend against Illinois.

Purdue enters a pivotal three-game stretch in October, playing Illinois, Minnesota and Washington. If the Boilermakers can find a way to get some wins, it would be a sign that things are turning around under Barry Odom in West Lafayette. If they continue to lose, there are going to be some tough questions to answer.

It all starts on Saturday in Champaign. Can the Boilermakers finally pull out a victory and end this long drought? Here are a few keys to victory for Odom and his team against the Fighting Illini.

Bring the heat

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Trey Smith (23) and defensive lineman Rodney Lora (94) record a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pressuring the quarterback has been a major issue for Purdue through the first four games. The Boilermakers have only gotten to the quarterback six times this season, and just once in the last two games against UCLA and Notre Dame. This is an Illinois team that can air out the football, so it's critical to make quarterback Katin Houser uncomfortable.

The defense needs to start winning one-on-one matchups, but defensive coordinator Kevin Kane also needs to bring pressure from multiple spots. It might result in a big play here or there, but that's been happening anyway. If Purdue can make Houser uncomfortable and force him to make quick, indecisive throws, it could result in some mistakes.

Rushing the passer was expected to be a strength for Purdue because of its upgraded talent along the edges. That hasn't been the case. So, Kane needs to scheme up more pressure, whether it be from linebackers or defensive backs, to try and get Houser out of a rhythm.

Prevent Collin Dixon from explosive plays

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Jordan Anderson (23) and teammate wide receiver Collin Dixon (17). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This goes hand-in-hand with the first key. Dixon has been Houser's favorite target in the passing game this season. The wide receiver has caught 30 passes for 430 yards. His seven touchdown receptions are tied for the most in the Big Ten through Week 4.

Last season, Purdue's secondary was torched by the quarterback-receiver tandem of Luke Altmyer and Hank Beatty. In that 43-27 victory for the Fighting Illini, Altmyer threw for 390 yards and Beaty had five catches for 186 yards and a touchdown.

The names on the back of the jersey might be different, but Houser and Dixon could have that same type of success against a pourous Purdue secondary. It's critical that Purdue knows where Dixon is at all times and blankets him to prevent explosive plays.

Get something cooking in the rushing attack

Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) runs the football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering Illinois' pass defense is the worst in the Big Ten and allows 255 yards per game through the air, Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne should have success throwing the football. But the Boilers can't be one-dimensional offensively on Saturday. They need to establish something on the ground to help keep the Illini honest.

Purdue's rushing attack ranks last in the Big Ten, averaging 101.5 yards per game on the ground. That's primarily the result of the last two weeks, totaling just 103 yards against UCLA and Notre Dame.

Running back Fame Ijeboi put up big numbers through the first two weeks, rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns against Indiana State and Wake Forest. He hasn't been quite the same since, but Saturday provides him with a good opportunity to be a threat out of the backfield again.

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