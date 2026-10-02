5 Things to Know About Purdue's Week 5 Opponent — Illinois

Purdue has another opportunity to turn things around this Saturday against Illinois. The Boilermakers have played in some exciting games against the Illini in recent years, but anything short of a win will not be enough this time around.

This weekend's game is a rivalry matchup and both teams need a win. Here’s everything you need to know about the Illini ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Change at defensive coordinator

Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck talks with the side judge during a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the second half at Roos Field. Eagles won 34-28. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Likely the biggest storyline surrounding Saturday’s matchup is the lack of defensive success from both teams. After giving up 42 points in Week 4 against Ohio State, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema decided a change needed to be made at defensive coordinator.

Illinois parted ways with 62-year-old Bobby Hauck and his 3-3-5 scheme in hopes of sparking a defensive turnaround. Purdue’s defense hasn’t been any better, giving up 46 points per game against FBS opponents this season under Kevin Kane. With no replacement named yet, it will be a group effort from the Illini coaching staff to keep Purdue’s explosive offense off the scoreboard.

'Houser Power'

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Luke Altmyer was always going to be a challenge after he moved on to play for the Detroit Lions. Bielema did his best to fill the void, bringing in former Michigan State and East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser.

Houser has been excellent to this point in the season, throwing for 1,021 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions through his first four games. The fifth-year senior is familiar with the Big Ten, but Saturday will be his first matchup against Purdue. He still has plenty to prove, but his arm strength has been a major weapon for Illinois.

Back against the wall

Sep 26, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ty Robinson (10) makes a catch during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s matchup could very likely be viewed as a must-win game for both programs. Given all the turbulence surrounding Illinois to start the season, its back is against the wall. A win over Purdue could get the Illini back on track, while a loss would create even more questions surrounding the program.

For Purdue, it’s a must-win for different reasons. The Boilermakers have lost 23 straight power conference matchups, and another loss would only create more doubt surrounding the program and the changes made this offseason. With both schools desperate to win the Cannon, it’ll be interesting to see who rises to the moment.

Tight-lipped Bielema

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema and UAB Blazers head coach Alex Mortensen meet after a win by the Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given that a midseason change at defensive coordinator is a massive move, you’d think we’d have more details about Illinois’ defensive approach. That’s not the case. Bielema has been unwilling to announce anything regarding the Illini’s defense heading into Saturday.

“I am going to put the defense on lockdown this week. No player, no coach is going to talk (to the media) until Saturday after the game," he said. "I just want them to concentrate on the task at hand.”

We’ll see how that fares for the Illini and if they can rebound defensively on Saturday. Bielema’s tight lips certainly make things more difficult for Barry Odom and his staff as they game plan for Saturday.

Struggled with Browne

Sep 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) attempts a pass in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue fans should have some optimism about the matchup when it comes to Ryan Browne’s play. Browne got his first start against Illinois in 2024 and has put up massive stat lines in both matchups against the Illini despite coming away with losses in each game.

In 2024, Browne threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 118 yards in a 50-49 loss. Last season, he threw for 302 yards and a touchdown in a 43-27 loss.

Through four games this fall, Browne has looked better than ever, so it’ll be intriguing to see how he performs in his third go-around against the Illini.

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