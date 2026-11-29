If Curt Cignetti gets the opportunity to pour it on against Purdue, he's going to do it. Once again, an intimidating Indiana squad pummeled a bumbling Boilermaker team, posting a 41-14 victory in the Old Oaken Bucket game to close out the 2026 regular season.

Purdue actually came out of the gate ready to throw punches. The Boilermakers' first drive went nine plays for 47 yards before Ryan Browne threw an interception. Then, the defense forced IU into a three-and-out. The second drive went 11 plays for 37 yards, but Jacobo Echeverria Lozano missed a go-ahead field goal attempt.

The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Indiana owned a 13-0 lead. It would have been a tall task for Purdue to overcome, but at least it stayed within arm's reach. And then the second half happened.

Barry Odom's team finishes with a 3-9 record and a 2-7 mark in Big Ten play. Before looking ahead to the 2027 campaign, I have a few thoughts from the regular-season finale in Bloomington.

Couldn't take advantage of early opportunities

Purdue's Ryan Browne (15) passes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue needed to strike early to have a chance in Saturday night's Old Oaken Bucket game. To their credit, the Boilermakers came out ready to fight. The offense moved the ball down the field, but an interception on the opening drive and a missed field goal and their second possession crushed all their momentum.

The defense played well, too. Indiana's offense was forced to punt on each of its first two possessions. The Hoosiers scored their first touchdown at the 11:36 mark in the second quarter. Although IU scored on each of its final three possessions, two of those were field goals.

Indiana was beginning to flex its muscle, but Purdue only trailed 13-0 at the half. If the Boilers could have taken advantage of some of those earlier drives, things might have been more interesting in the second half.

Lacking discipline

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Nov 28, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana; Purdue defensive back John Slaughter (13) tackles Indiana wide receiver Shazz Preston (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's lack of discipline was a problem again on Saturday. The most dramatic was a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty against defensive back John Slaughter, who pushed star Indiana receiver Charlie Becker in the face, resulting in his ejection.

By the end of the first half, Purdue was penalized six times for 65 yards. For the game, the Boilers were flagged seven times for 70 yards. They didn't have as many penalties in the second half, but the damage had been done on some of those early drives. Plus, losing a starting defensive back can be quite damaging.

Penalties were a problem for Purdue throughout the season. Untimely false starts, bad holding calls and the like have hindered drives all season long. The Boilers had similar issues in the first half on Saturday.

The kill shot came early

Nov 28, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana offensive lineman Adedamola Ajani (72) and Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker (80). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Indiana leading the game 13-0 and getting the ball at halftime, Purdue's defense needed to get a stop to have any chance at pulling off a massive upset. Instead, the Boilermakers gave up a 62-yard touchdown pass from Josh Hoover to Charlie Becker, making the score 20-0.

It was the cap to a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Less than two minutes into the second half, Indiana delivered the knockout blow. Sure, mathematically, Purdue still had opportunities to claw its way back into the game. But that play felt like the dagger on the Boilers' season.

The Hoosiers would go on to take a 41-0 advantage before Purdue scored two touchdowns late in the game. Give the Boilermaker offense credit for not giving up, but this game ended pretty early.

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