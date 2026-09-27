5 Key Numbers From Purdue's Week 4 Loss To Notre Dame

For the first time this season, Purdue was dominated on both sides of the ball by No. 3 Notre Dame. The defense continues to be a massive concern, but this week, the offense was also unable to find its stride.

Here are the biggest numbers and takeaways from the Boilermakers’ 49-10 loss to Notre Dame.

0 Sacks

By far the most glaring issue for Purdue this season has been its inability to get to the quarterback. That issue reared its head once again Saturday against Notre Dame, with the Boilermakers unable to record a sack on CJ Carr.

Carr had plenty of time in the pocket and was able to execute with consistency, something previous quarterbacks Purdue has played have also had the luxury of doing. The lack of a pass rush is particularly disappointing because of the individual talent at edge rusher. Neither Virginia Tech transfer Keyshawn Burgos nor Georgia transfer Elo Modozie has recorded a sack through four games.

46 Points Per Game Against FBS Opponents

Purdue Boilermakers defensive coordinator Kevin Kane runs a drill during football practice, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It feels like this is a weekly number at this point, but the amount of points Purdue allows per game continues to rise. That number is now at 46 points per game against FBS opponents, which is incredibly concerning.

It’s been death by a thousand cuts for Kevin Kane’s defense throughout the season, and Notre Dame was able to take a similar approach. The pass rush was certainly lacking, but the Irish also found success with a balanced attack against the Boilers. Four touchdowns through the air and two on the ground pushed that total even higher.

3.2 Yards Per Play

Defense has been an issue all season long, but the offense has regularly been the saving grace to at least make things competitive. That wasn’t the case against Notre Dame, which featured the best defensive unit Purdue has faced up to this point.

The Irish did a good job limiting explosive plays and keeping the Boilers behind the sticks. Purdue averaged just 3.2 yards per play from scrimmage compared to 7.7 yards per play for Notre Dame’s offense. I’m still on the side of Purdue’s defense being the biggest issue, but the offense did itself no favors in this one.

40 Rushing Yards

Sep 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) is hit by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Ethan Long (22) in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons for Purdue’s lack of success offensively was its underwhelming rushing attack. Notre Dame does an excellent job stopping the run, and the Boilers ran right into that strength with just 40 total rushing yards on 1.3 yards per carry.

Fame Ijeobi had his second game with fewer than 50 rushing yards as he’s cooled off since his first two games wearing the black and gold. Jerrick Gibson had just 12 yards, while Antoino Harris had 16.

Purdue needs to help out Ryan Browne and get the running game going again moving forward.

Taylor Swift 12 - Purdue 0

This is stupid, and I’m sure there’s nothing to it, but you have to have some fun after a result like Saturday’s.

Purdue has never won a football game directly after Taylor Swift has released a new album. In fact, the Boilermakers have now lost 12 times.

I’m not saying Swift has put a curse on the Boilermakers, but it’s certainly a strange coincidence that it has happened 12 times in a row. I’m pretty confident Purdue would have dropped this one to Notre Dame no matter what, but the release of Life of a Showgirl: The Encore may have been the final nail in the coffin.

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