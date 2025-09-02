Updates Provided on Injured Purdue Receivers Jalil Hall, De'Nylon Morrissette
Purdue coach Barry Odom provided updates on two injured wide receivers as the Boilermakers prepare for their Week 2 game against Southern Illinois on Saturday. There was some positive and negative news to share regarding the injuries.
In Saturday's 31-0 win over Ball State, freshman receiver Jalil Hall had to leave the game on a cart after suffering a lower-leg injury. Odom did not rule him out for the season just yet, but he's expected to miss a lot of time.
"Jalil will be out for significant time, I can't put a timetable on it yet," Odom said.
Hall was a member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class and played in his first college game on Saturday. He did not record any stats at the time of his injury.
De'Nylon Morrissette is another injured player in Purdue's receiver room, one who did not play in Saturday's opener against Ball State. But Odom did provide a positive update on the junior.
"Morrissette is getting really close to making the next step in his rehab," Odom said. "Did not practice (Monday), we'll see where he's at (Tuesday)."
Morrissette played in 11 games for the Boilers last season, totaling 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
