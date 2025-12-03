Why Purdue Flipping Jett Goldsberry From Ole Miss is a Big Deal

Purdue received some major news on the first day of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, flipping three-star defensive back and in-state talent Jett Goldsberry from Ole Miss. It's a huge addition to the Boilermakers' secondary and to Barry Odom's 2026 class.

Why is Goldsberry's commitment a big deal for Purdue? He instantly becomes the highest-rated defensive back committed in the 2026 class and could potentially make an early impact in West Lafayette.

The secondary struggled at Purdue during the 2025 season. The Boilermakers ranked 18th in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing 241.7 yards per game through the air. Opponents also completed passes at a 64.7% clip and threw 15 touchdown passes to just four interceptions for the year.

Heritage Hills' Jett Goldsberry (3) passes against North Posey Vikings | MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue needs to beef up its secondary. Goldsberry should provide some immediate depth in the defensive backfield with the opportunity to see a significant number of snaps as a freshman in 2026.

Goldsberry played on both sides of the football at Heritage Hills, accounting for 40 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception during his senior season. He played quarterback on the offensive side, throwing for 2,017 yards, rushing for 1,355 more, and accounted for 56 total touchdowns.

Having a versatile player on the roster, especially one in the secondary, is a huge addition for the Boilermakers.

Goldsberry is a Purdue legacy

Heritage Hills' Jett Goldsberry (3) catches the snap | MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only does Goldsberry's flip from Ole Miss to Purdue give the Boilers a boost in the secondary, it also indicates that there's a strong relationship between the current staff and the Boilermaker alumni.

Jett is the son of former Purdue fullback and linebacker Jon Goldsberry, who played for the Boilermakers from 2000-04. He played under Joe Tiller and was part of one of the most successful eras in program history.

Having that connection with former players and their families is a really good sign for Odom and the staff.

"I want to start by thanking Coach Wes Neighbors and the entire Ole Miss staff for believing in me and taking the time to recruit me. I've got nothing but respect for the program and the people there, and I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me," Goldsberry wrote on social media. "After a lot of thought and talks with my family, I've decided to decommit from Ole Miss and flip my commitment to Purdue. I'm excited about the direction of the new coaching staff and the vision they have for me, and I can't wait to be a part of what they're building. Thank you again to Coach Neighbors and Ole Miss for everything. Ready for this next chapter. Boiler Up."

Goldsberry is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked among the top-500 prospects for the 2026 class.

