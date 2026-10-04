Hammering Down: After Weeks of Scrutiny, Kevin Kane's Defense Comes Through For Purdue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The criticism was loud and angry. For four weeks, Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane was the recipient of the festering backlash after a 1-3 start to the 2026 season. He took the punches, but continued to show up to work every morning.

When Purdue was finally on the right side of the scoreboard in Champaign, defeating Illinois 24-17 for its first Big Ten win since 2023, Kane had to feel a sense of redemption. His defense got the job done on Saturday, and the Boilermakers took the Cannon Trophy back to West Lafayette.

Shortly after the final snap, an emotional Barry Odom shared a moment with his defensive coordinator. After all the grief those two individuals caught — including plenty from the one writing this column — they came through on Saturday.

"I was happy for him. He's been in the business a long time, and for him, who worked here, to be able to come back in this spot and get a win, and the way the defense played," Odom said in the postgame press conference. "I just wanted to make sure he knew how excited I was for him."

On Illinois' first drive, it looked like some of the same issues might continue to hinder Purdue. The Boilermakers forced the Illini into a pair of 3rd-and-long situations, but both were converted. It had that "here we go again" feeling in the first quarter.

This drive had a different ending, though.

After getting the ball down to the Purdue 6-yard line, defensive back Don Saunders made a huge play, tackling receiver Collin Dixon for an eight-yard loss. Quarterback Katin Houser's next pass was incomplete, bringing out Ethan Moczulski to attempt a 32-yard field goal. He missed the kick and the Boilers held onto their 3-0 advantage.

Bend but don't break. That turned out to be the theme of Purdue's defense in Saturday's win over the Fighting Illini. Sure, Illinois put together some nice drives, but the Boilermakers held strong.

Illinois' only touchdown in the first half came on a seven-yard strike from Houser to Dixon on 2nd-and-6 from Purdue's 7-yard line. That was a play in which Odom ran damn-near into the line of scrimmage, yet still wasn't granted a timeout.

Kane's defense held Illinois to just 120 rushing yards on 27 carries, a 4.4 average for the contest. Houser completed 21-of-37 pass attempts. The Illini still converted 7-of-13 third-down attempts, but Purdue didn't crumble in big moments. In fact, it made big plays.

With Purdue leading 16-7 in the fourth quarter, Illinois got the ball down to the Boilermakers' 35-yard line and faced 3rd-and-11. Kane brought pressure, and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos and linebacker Charles Correa finished off Houser for a nine-yard loss. It forced an Illini punt.

After Purdue scored a touchdown to take a 24-10 advantage with 4:29 to play, Illinois tried to make something happen deep down the field. Defensive back John Slaughter found himself in the right place at the right time, recording his first interception of the year to essentially seal the game.

Purdue's defense finally did the little things it takes to win games in the Big Ten. Even though things had been tough early in the season, the guys playing for Kane continued to believe in him.

"Everyone on this team backs him up 100%," Correa said. "We never lost faith in him, his scheme, or who he is as a person. He came into every week with the mindset that we're gonna go 1-0, and he was positive. There was no negativity from him. That's something that we respect out of him."

One victory doesn't wash away the struggles from the first three games. Purdue is still a team that needs to solve its third-down issues. It has to create a more consistent pass rush throughout the course of a game. The Boilers could benefit from a few more takeaways.

But with his back against the wall, Kane didn't back down. He had his defense ready to play on Saturday in Champaign. It speaks to the trust he's built with the guys playing for him, even when things got difficult.

"We'd run through a wall for that guy," Correa said. "We love playing for him."

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