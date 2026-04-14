Why Barry Odom is Confident Purdue Football Can 'Make a Run' in 2026

Barry Odom understands that Purdue's 2025 season was a disappointment. The Boilermakers finished with a 2-10 record and went winless in Big Ten play. But those struggles added fuel to the fire during the offseason and added to the head coach's drive to get the program back on track in West Lafayette.

Over the weekend, Purdue wrapped up the spring portion of the offseason with its Spring Showcase, the first opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of the 2026 squad in action. Odom knows his team still has a lot of work to do in the coming months, but he's been encouraged by what he saw throughout the 15 practices.

"It was awful, to be really honest. It was terrible," Odom said about last season during an interview with Query & Company on 107.5 The Fan. "But I also saw areas where we were making improvements, and I have such strong conviction that it's about to break open and it's going to happen. The work ethic, the staff, the things that we've done in the weight room in the offseason, the additions we've made, the gains that our returners have made.

"I've got such strong belief in what we have done, what our team has done, how close they are together. I know 2026 is going to be the year that Purdue football gets back to its winning ways."

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Odom had to piece together a roster with bubble gum and duct tape in his first season in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers welcomed in more than 80 players, struggling to build continuity with so many newcomers.

This offseason, Purdue added 53 players via high school recruiting and through the transfer portal. It's a much more manageable number and has allowed the team to grow and develop together more easily.

Purdue won't play a football game until Sept. 5, when it hosts Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilers may be 0-0 after spring practice, but it's a time when games are already won and lost. Based on what he's seen, Odom is confident 2026 is going to look a lot different than last season.

"I have seen what this group has done since we started in January, and I know what direction we're going," Odom said. "There's going to be some validation in that once we get this thing started. I think we have an opportunity — and we have a long way to go — but I think we have an opportunity to go make a run this year in a lot of ways."

Odom not focusing on Indiana's success

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti speak. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It would be easy for Odom and his staff to get lost in trying to play catch-up with Indiana. Curt Cignetti took the worst program in college football history to a national championship in two short years.

Odom acknowledged the remarkable job that Indiana has done over the last two seasons, but that's not where he focuses his attention.

"Much respect for what they did. They did something that's never been done before. We all understand that, recognize that," Odom said. "But if I spend too much time thinking about what they've done, then I'm losing out on what I need to do to build this program to go compete for championships."

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