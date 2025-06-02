Former Purdue Star, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Ryan Kerrigan accomplished a lot during his football career. Now, the former Purdue defensive end and four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection could become a Hall of Famer.
Kerrigan, who played at Purdue from 2007-10, was one of 79 players included on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. He is the only Boilermaker to be included on this year's ballot.
One of the most dominant defensive ends in Purdue history, Kerrigan as named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 after a monster season. During his senior campaign, he racked up a nation-leading 26 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles. He was a unanimous All-American selection that year, as well.
Kerrigan's 33.5 career sacks ranks second in Purdue history, and his 57 tackles for loss ranks fifth. He also forced 14 fumbles in his four seasons in West Lafayette, which tied an NCAA record. Kerrigan was twice named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. He ended his career with 210 total tackles.
Following his college career, Kerrigan was selected by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, going No. 16 overall. He spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the franchise and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He played one year (2021) with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kerrigan ended his NFL career with 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 25 pass deflections, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He accounted for a total of 457 tackles.
In 2018, Kerrigan was inducted into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
Per the National Football Foundation, "the 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, and they will be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2026 season."
The announcement regarding the 2026 inductees will be released "early in 2026," and more details will be regarded at a later date.
A total of 16 former Purdue players are members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
