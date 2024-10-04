Wisconsin Without Top Running Back vs. Purdue
Wisconsin will be without its top running back for Saturday's game against Purdue. Sixth-year senior Chez Mellusi has stepped away from the team to focus on rehabbing his injuries. The team released a statement on Thursday.
Mellusi has rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns through the first four games. Wisconsin is 2-2 on the year.
“We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy,” Wisconsin said in a statement. “He’s endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn’t responded the way he expected. We’re here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he’ll be back on the football field again one day.”
Mellusi has battled an injury every year during his three previous seasons with the Badgers. He's missed a total of 17 games in that span. Last year, a broken leg and ankle against Purdue forced him to miss the final nine games of the season.
Wisconsin will now likely turn to Cade Yacamelli and Tawee Walker to do a bulk of the work out of the backfield. The two have combined for 300 rushing yards through four games.
It's another big blow for Luke Fickell's team, who already lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for the season. The Miami transfer suffered an injury in the Badgers' loss to Alabama in the third game of the year. Wisconsin is now depending on backup Braedyn Locke for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Purdue heads to Camp Randall Stadium this weekend hoping to end a 17-game losing streak to the Badgers. The last win for the Boilermakers came in 2003. Last year, Wisconsin defeated Purdue 38-21 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
