How to Watch Purdue Football vs. Wisconsin
After rocky starts to the 2024 season, both Purdue and Wisconsin are in need of a conference win this Saturday. That makes this weekend's game between the Boilermakers and Badgers even more intriguing.
Here's how you can tune into Saturday's game between Purdue and Wisconsin.
How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-2, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5 at noon ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. (80,321)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Wisconsin is a 13.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Wisconsin 2023 record: 7-6 overall, 5-4 in the Big Ten
- Series history: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 53-29-8
- Last meeting: Purdue and Wisconsin last played on Sept. 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Boilermakers 38-17, extending their winning streak to 17 straight in the head-to-head series. Both teams ran the ball incredibly well, with Wisconsin racking up 195 yards and Purdue rushing for 194. The difference? The Badgers forced three turnovers in the game. The Boilers' defense was also unable to get off the field on third down, with Wisconsin converting 12-of-18 attempts.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in Madison is predicted to be 77 degrees with a low of 48 degrees. The forecast calls for a temperature of 72 degrees and winds of 18 miles per hour at kickoff. There is a 0% chance of rain.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame and Oregon State 38-21 in the first three games of the 2024 campaign. Purdue enters Saturday's game 0-1 in Big Ten play with a 28-10 loss to Nebraska.
Luke Fickell, Wisconsin: Fickell is in his second year at Wisconsin and eighth overall as a head coach. Before taking the job in Madison, Fickell was at Cincinnati for six seasons. During that time, the Bearcats went 57-18, winning two AAC titles and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2021 after finishing with a 13-0 record to conclude the regular season. Many expected that success would translate immediately at Wisconsin, especially with Fickell's background as a player and assistant in the Big Ten (Ohio State). But the first two years with the Badgers have been a little bumpy, posting a 9-8 record entering this weekend's game against Purdue.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (L, 28-10)
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 12: at Illinois
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Wisconsin 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan (W, 28-14)
- Sept. 7: vs. South Dakota (W, 27-13)
- Sept. 14: vs. Alabama (L, 42-10)
- Sept. 21: OFF
- Sept. 28: at USC (L, 38-21)
- Oct. 5: vs. Purdue
- Oct. 12: at Rutgers
- Oct. 19: at Northwestern
- Oct. 26: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 2: at Iowa
- Nov. 9: OFF
- Nov. 16: vs. Oregon
- Nov. 22: at Nebraska
- Nov. 30: vs. Minnesota
