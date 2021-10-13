'You Need Six Points': Purdue Football Working to Improve on Red Zone Struggles

Purdue used its bye week to address its struggles scoring the football this season. The team's improvements will be put to the test on the road Saturday in a matchup against No. 2 Iowa.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue hasn't had trouble moving the football on offense, but getting the ball into the end zone this season has been a different story. The Boilermakers have scored just 13 points in each of their last three games.

In the team's most recent game against Minnesota on Oct. 2, Purdue dominated the stat sheet, putting up more total yards, earning more first downs and finishing with more time of possession. But in the end, those numbers were empty as the Golden Gophers escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 20-13 win.

During its bye week, while sitting at 3-2 on the year (1-1 in the Big Ten), Purdue emphasized closing out drives with touchdowns rather than field goals. It will continue to do so throughout the week ahead of a road matchup with No. 2 Iowa on Saturday.

"We always are studying and trying to figure out ways to move the ball to score points, and the red zone was definitely a focus," Purdue co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm said. "Just studying what other teams are doing, what we've done in the past, trying to figure out why this year, as opposed to past years, we haven't been as successful. I think we have a few things that we got our eye on that we liked, that we can try to use. So we'll see how it goes this week."

The Boilermakers also emphasized running the football in the offseason, an aspect of the offense that has been largely ineffective this year. As a team, Purdue is last in the Big Ten with 89.4 rushing yards per game and has only scored two touchdowns on the ground.

An improved rushing attack would pay dividends, especially with a short field. Starting running back Zander Horvath, who was injured in the team's second game of the year, is unlikely to play against the Hawkeyes this week.

Purdue will once again rely on junior running back King Doerue to carry the load, backed by redshirt freshman Dylan Downing and true freshman Ja'Quez Cross.

"Going back to the offseason I think we put such a huge emphasis on the run. You kind of want that to be the case when it comes around to the game," Purdue offensive lineman Tyler Witt said. "All of us are chomping at the bit to show what we can do in the run game. And I think that's the attitude that we reflect."

Passing the football is a core component of Purdue's offense, and it ranks second in the Big Ten with 325.4 yards through the air per contest. However, with a shorter field comes tighter coverage, making it difficult for the Boilermakers to rely solely on its quarterbacks and receivers.

Iowa leads the conference with 16 interceptions on the year, and it will be looking to add to that number by forcing Purdue into mistakes Saturday in Iowa City.

"You got to make your decisions quicker, you got to be more efficient with the football," Brohm said. "You can't be late to throws and you can't be inaccurate because balls can get tipped in crowded areas and can be interceptions. So it's definitely more difficult in that area. It always helps if you can run the football down there as well, and be able to use some mass and just push some bodies. That always helps when you get down close to the end zone."

The Boilermakers are 3-1 against the Hawkeyes under head coach Jeff Brohm, but to go on the road and take down the No. 2 team in the country is no easy feat. For an upset to happen, the team's improvements in practice will have to show on the field.

"You need six points, and any way we gotta get it done, we gotta do that," fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell said. "And we've been doing that, practicing red zone offenses. Not just this week, we've been doing it. I think that's the frustrating part, we know we can do it. We've been practicing that since camp, since spring ball.

"We always have red zone periods where we focus specifically on that, but it's obvious that the windows get tighter, the defense doesn't have to worry about getting beat over their head. I think it's just being precise, executing. I think we're doing a good job of it so far in practice."

