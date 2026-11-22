The Purdue women's basketball team saw their undefeated streak come to an end over the weekend as they dropped both games in the WBCA showcase and fell to 4-2.

On Thursday, the Boilermakers faced a tough Florida State squad, falling 63-50. On Saturday, Purdue fell short in a heartbreaking 58-57 defeat to Texas Tech on a last-second shot.

Here are some takeaways from the two games.

Purdue Freshman Avery Gordon (55) alters a shot. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The resiliency is there

In the game against the Seminoles, Purdue struggled through the first three quarters. Florida State brought pressure defensively and the Boilmakers couln't seem to get much of an offensive threat going for the majority of the contest.

Late in the third, Purdue's offense started to get into a rhythm, and that carried into the fourth. After trailing by 24, they were able to cut it to a nine-point deficit, but ultimately could not complete the comeback.

Crucial late-game mistakes a factor

In the loss to Texas Tech, the defense showed up to play early. Purdue forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone. The Boilermakers continued that defensive pressure, preventing the Red Raiders from going on any sort of run.

That pressure slowed in the second half, allowing Texas Tech to climb back into the game. The Red Raiders outscored the Boilermakers 16-9 to cut the lead to four heading into the final 10 minutes of action.

In the fourth quarter, it was a lack of good scoring opportunities combined with crucial mistakes late in the game that were costly for Purdue. That included a turnover on an inbounds pass with 20 seconds left, with Purdue having a 57-55 lead. Texas Tech's Jalynn Bristow made a three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to steal the win.

Hannah Winkstrom will play a key role this season

Hannah Winkstrom hit a historic milestone against Florida State, scoring her 1,000th career point. The Melbourne, Australia, native is averaging 17.8 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game this season, both of which lead the team. Winkstrom has scored in double figures in each of the six games played so far this season.

The junior guard, in her first year with the Boilermakers, previously played two seasons at UC Riverside. As a sophomore, she started in all 29 games, averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Against Texas Tech, she had a steal and an assist to put Purdue up 57-51 with a minute left in the game. Although the Boilermakers lost that game, Winkstrom's ability to come up with big plays in the final moments will really benefit Purdue as the season continues.

Need to put together a complete game

Purdue had great stretches at times throughout each of the two games in the WBCA showcase, but could not string together four quarters of consistent play.

They had good looks on both sides of the ball at different times throughout each game, but consistency is key. In one half, they shot the ball well, but they couldn't maintain it for a full 40 minutes. It felt the same defensively, forcing missed shots and turnovers. They just could not carry that momentum and let teams get hot shooting.

Good tests for the Boilermakers

Although the Boilermakers won their first four games of the season, they had yet to face a high-caliber opponent. They got their first looks at two power-conference opponents: Florida State and Texas Tech.

These two losses can be a learning lesson for Purdue. Knowing that they can compete with two really good teams is important. As conference play is soon on the horizon, the Boilermakers will have been tested before heading into the even more difficult part of their schedule.

The Big Ten conference is historically strong, but especially this season with 10 teams currently ranked in the AP top 25.

If Purdue can clean up some things, they really have a chance at competing at a high level in conference play.

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