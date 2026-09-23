Knee Injury Ends Season for Key Purdue Women's Basketball Guard

The Purdue women's basketball team suffered a major setback in the first week of official practice. Aysia Proctor, a transfer guard from North Texas, announced via social media that she has suffered a season-ending injury.

Proctor is a 5-foot-8 guard who spent last season at North Texas and spent her first two years at UTSA. She has played in 84 career games, averaging 10.1 points per game and shot 37.5% from behind the three-point line.

"Unfortunately, my season has come to an early end due to a knee injury," Proctor wrote on IG. "This is definitely not how I pictured my season going, and it's hard knowing I won't be able to be out there competing with my teammates."

Proctor is coming off the most productive season of her career in 2025-26. She averaged a career-high 14.1 points per contest. She also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Mean Green.

This is the second straight season in which Purdue lost a key player to injury during the first week of practice. Last year, Taylor Henderson suffered a season-ending injury on the first day of practice before the 2025-26 campaign.

Purdue has 14 players on the roster for the upcoming season, but Proctor's injury drops that total down to 13 who are available for the year. It's a tough break for head coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilers.

Purdue has several guards on the roster

Purdue Boilermakers guard McKenna Layden (11) passes the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Proctor's injury will force others on the team to step up before the 2026-27 season tips off in November. Fortunately, the Boilermakers have depth at that position.

There are eight players listed as guards on Purdue's roster for the upcoming season. Gearlds will have to lean on Henderson, Kyndall Hunter, Keona Douwstra, Hannah Wickstrom, Maya Zilbershlag, Zoja Stirn, Jelena Bulajic and McKenna Layden at the guard spot.

Henderson and Wickstrom will likely carry a heavier load with Proctor out of the mix. Henderson did not play last season, but was expected to be a starter for the Boilers. Wickstrom was one of the nation's top scorers last year, averaging 23.4 points per game.

Purdue is looking to get a better scoring punch from the perimeter. The team is looking to get more aggressive by attacking the basket, but also wants players who can knock down open shots from the perimeter.

The Boilers will play UIC in an exhibition game on Oct. 24, then opens up regular-season play on Nov. 2 against IU Indy.

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