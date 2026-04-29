Purdue Women's Basketball Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments

The Purdue women's basketball program added two new transfer players to the 2026-27 roster on Tuesday. Former North Texas guard Aysia Proctor and ex-USF guard Jelena Bulajic both committed to the program.

Both Proctor and Bulajic made recent visits to Purdue after entering the transfer portal. With their commitments, the Boilermakers have now landed four players from the portal during the offseason.

Former Louisiana Tech forward Averi Aaron and ex-UC Riverside guard Hannah Wickstrom have also committed to play at Purdue.

Here's a quick look at what both Proctor and Bulajic bring to West Lafayette.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds yells down the court. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aysia Proctor, guard (from North Texas, UTSA)

Proctor is a 5-foot-8 senior guard who started in 21 of North Texas's 30 games last season. She was the team's top scorer, averaging 14.1 points per contest for the Mean Green. At the end of the year, she was a second-team American All-Conference selection.

Before her lone season at North Texas, Proctor spent two seasons at UTSA. She averaged 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Roadrunners. She only played in 20 games her sophomore season.

Proctor is a terrific scorer and has showcased the ability to win one-on-one battles on the offensive end. She's physical enough to drive to the basket and finish through contact. She can also hit shots from the perimeter, even without much separation from the defender. Her scoring ability is something Purdue's offense can utilize during the upcoming season.

Jelena Bulajic, guard (from USF)

Bulajic comes to Purdue from USF. She will reunite with assistant coach Bojan Jankovic, who was hired by head coach Katie Gearlds after spending the last two seasons with the Bulls.

A 5-foot-10 guard, Bulajic just completed her freshman year at USF, playing in all 31 games and starting in two. She averaged 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Bulls. The Montenegro native brings a lot of international experience to West Lafayette, playing in six FIBA events with the Junior National Team and playing for the Senior National Team in 2025.

Bulajic showed some flashes during her freshman year at USF, scoring in double digits four times, including a 15-point performance against UTSA in January. She was just a 36.7% shooter from the floor, though, needing to develop some consistency with that aspect of her game.

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