Purdue Review: Fall Camp Starts, McClelland's Presser and Drew Brees in the HOF

This is a busy time of year in West Lafayette. Although competition hasn't begun quite yet, Purdue is gearing up for the start of the college football and volleyball seasons; the university just named a new athletic director and Boilermaker legend Drew Brees was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's only going to get busier moving forward.

Let's take a look back at the week of Purdue news as we get one step closer to the start of the 2026-27 athletic calendar in college sports.

Fall camp is underway in West Lafayette

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's fall camp got underway on Thursday, the start of a month-long fall camp leading up to the team's season opener against Indiana State on Sept. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilers completed their third practice on Saturday, which also served as Fan Day.

Through the first few practices, we've heard from head coach Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Josh Henson and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. All three spoke about the importance of having the entire roster intact since spring ball, allowing the team to develop cohesion and continuity throughout the offseason.

Right now, Purdue is focused on getting as many quality reps as it possibly can during fall camp. Henson said that there are three starting jobs on the offensive line that are up for grabs at the beginning of August. That's going to be an important piece to this team's success, especially with Odom talking about the importance of establishing the run game this fall.

Tommy McClelland's error at his press conference

Tommy McClelland is announced as the new Purdue athletic director. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The gaffe made by new Purdue athletic director Tommy McClelland doesn't really need to be mentioned. After throwing shade at Indiana during his opening presser, the clip went viral and he was the talk of social media on Thursday and Friday.

"Every recruit, every current student-athlete will hear this message repeatedly: We are here to win championships. If you don't want to win championships, go to Indiana," McClelland said confidently. "Make no mistake, we are here to win Big Ten championships and national championships."

Obviously, Indiana is fresh off a 16-0 season and won a national championship. So, while he tried to win over the affection of the Purdue faithful, he admitted that he messed up his attempt at a one-liner.

For Purdue fans, that wasn't the most important part of McClelland's press conference. Instead, it was him talking about the athletic department finding new, innovative ways to generate revenue and support its athletic programs, coaches and student-athletes.

Drew Brees is officially a Pro Football Hall of Famer

Drew Brees poses with his bust. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the all-time greats at Purdue is officially a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Drew Brees, who was in West Lafayette from 1997-2000, was inducted over the weekend and had plenty of positive things to say about his alma mater during a press conference in Canton.

"I chose Purdue because of its academic reputation, playing in the Big Ten," Brees said. "Very quickly, you realize all the incredible things about Purdue. I learned about the Cradle of Quarterbacks. That's something that still people probably don't realize about the university. ... If you want to be a quarterback or an astronaut, go to Purdue."

Brees has been an outstanding representative of Purdue and remains proud to be an alum of the university. He's not just one of the all-time great quarterbacks in Boilermaker history, but he's also one of the best to ever play in the NFL.

An update on Purdue big man Enzo Shahrvin

A Purdue logo basketball shot during a free throw attempt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shifting over to men's basketball, there hasn't been any update on the eligibility status of Purdue big man Enzo Shahrvin. He arrived in West Lafayette in July and is still awaiting clearance from the NCAA.

A source confirmed with Purdue Boilermakers On SI that there's been no news on Shahrvin's status for the 2026-27 season. He potentially has one year of eligibility, but because he has not been cleared by the NCAA, he cannot compete.

Shahrvin traveled with Purdue when it traveled to Canada to play four games. He was unable to participate in those contests. As of Friday, there was no timetable for a decision from the NCAA.

Purdue volleyball hits Chicago for Big Ten Media Day

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell watches on during the NCAA volleyball match. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Dave Shondell, middle blocker Dior Charles and opposite hitter Grace Heaney were in Chicago last Monday for Big Ten Volleyball Media Day. The Boilermakers are coming off a 27-7 campaign in 2025, making a run to the regional final round of the NCAA Tournament.

What stood out most about Purdue's time in Chicago was Shondell's comment about his team being "considerably better" this year than it was last season. That should provide a lot of optimism in West Lafayette.

Shondell spoke highly about the team's depth, especially now that the redshirt rule is out the window. The Boilermakers have high expectations for themselves in 2026 because of the returning talent and improved depth.

"We have 17 players. One through 17, there's not that much [separation]," Shondell said. "That will make it difficult because there are going to be some great players who aren't going to play as much as they want. We have to establish a love for one another, a team-first mentality. We have that. It's a unique group of players."

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!