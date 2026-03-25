Purdue Women's Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

With Purdue's 2025-26 season in the books, it's time to turn attention to the offseason. That means keeping an eye on transfer portal movement as the Boilermakers work on constructing the roster for next year.

Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers On SI will continue to keep an eye on any transfer portal movement involving Purdue women's basketball. That includes both incoming and outgoing players. Check in frequently for the latest updates throughout the offseason.

Players can officially open the NCAA transfer portal beginning on April 6, 2026. The last day a player can enter their name into the portal is April 20, 2026.

A NCAA women's basketball with the Purdue University logo sits on the court. | Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Departing players

Here is a list of the players of the players from Purdue's 2025-26 roster who are entering, or plan to enter, the NCAA transfer portal.

Player Class Height (Position) New school Lana McCarthy* Sophomore 6-foot-4 (forward) TBD Kendall Puryear* Sophomore 6-foot-4 (forward) TBD

*Expected to enter. Transfer portal does not officially open until April 6, 2026

Purdue bringing in three-person recruiting class

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds yells down the court. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue is bringing in three recruits in its 2026 recruiting class, all international players: Maya Zilbershlag, Keona Douwstra and Katarina Sediva.

Zilbershlag shined for Israel's U18 team during the 2025 EuroBasket, which was played in July. She led the event in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game and shot 35.7% from the floor. The skilled guard also averaged 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

Douwstra was actually a member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, alongside Gordon and Hila Karsh. However, she reclassified and will now join the Boilermakers for the 2026-27 campaign.

Sediva comes to Purdue as a 6-foot-1 guard/forward. She participated in the Women's U20 EuroBasket with Slovakia in 2025, averaging 10.8 points and 8.2 boards per game. She also played in the U18 EuroBasket and put up even better numbers, scoring 12.4 points, collecting 11.3 boards and dishing out 3.4 assists per contest.

Purdue's 2025-26 season

Purdue captain Madison Layden-Zay holds the Barn Burner Trophy. | Ethan Hanson/Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season had some highs and lows for Purdue. The Boilermakers finished the year with a 13-17 record, with their season ending in the first round of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.

The Boilermakers did improve their win total from the 2024-25 campaign and also made the Big Ten Tournament after missing the field in the previous year. Additionally, Purdue defeated Indiana after suffering a 13-game losing streak to the Hoosiers.

Purdue also upset No. 23 Washington at Mackey Arena, the team's first win over a ranked opponent in three seasons.

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