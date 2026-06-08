Purdue Women's Basketball Big Ten Home, Road Opponents Announced for 2026-27

The Purdue women's basketball team now knows its home and road Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 season. The league announced the schedule of opponents for each team on Monday, though dates won't be set until a later date.

The Big Ten schedule will still consist of 18 conference games, nine home and nine away for each team. The Boilermakers will have just one opponent that they will play twice, maintaining the two-play with in-state rival Indiana.

Here's the rundown of who Purdue will play at home and on the road during the upcoming women's basketball campaign.

Home games

Purdue Boilermakers forward Avery Gordon (55) watches a free throw. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue will have the benefit of playing some of the league's top opponents at Mackey Arena. Four of the conference's top four teams are headed to West Lafayette for the 2026-27 season, headlined by reigning Big Ten and national champion UCLA.

The Boilermakers will also welcome Michigan, Minnesota and Maryland to Mackey Arena this coming year.

Indiana Hoosiers

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Wisconsin Badgers

Road games

Purdue Junior McKenna Layden (11) lines up a free-throw during the NCAA women’s basketball game. | Chad Krockover / Special to the Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The road schedule is highlighted by trips to Iowa and Ohio State, both teams finishing in the top five of the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers will also play Illinois in Champaign.

For its West Coast trip this year, Purdue heads to Eugene and Seattle for games against Oregon and Washington. The Boilers last made that trip during the 2024-25 campaign.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Washington Huskies

Boilers still working on non-conference schedule

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds gives drill instructions. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knowing the conference opponents for the upcoming season is a step towards completing a schedule. Right now, the Boilermakers are still working on scheduling non-conference opponents for the 2026-27 season.

Purdue does not currently have any non-conference opponents listed on its website, though the summer is when these schedules are assembled. It will be interesting to see who the Boilers add to the slate for the upcoming year.

The program is coming off a 13-17 season in 2025-26, going 8-4 in non-conference play and 5-13 in Big Ten games. The Boilermakers earned the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, falling to Oregon in the opening round.

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