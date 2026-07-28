Purdue Women's Basketball Makes First Big Schedule Announcement for 2026-27 Season

The first announcement regarding the Purdue women's basketball non-conference schedule has been released. The Boilermakers are heading to the "Happiest Place on Earth" for a pair of games against power conference opponents in November.

Purdue announced on Tuesday that it is headed to Walt Disney World to compete in the WBCA Showcase in Orlando. The Boilers will be in action against Florida State on Thursday, Nov. 19, and again against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Both games will be played at State Farm Field House at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex. Broadcast information will be released at a later date, but tipoff times have already been announced:

Thursday, Nov. 19 — Purdue vs. Florida State (11 a.m. ET)

— Purdue vs. Florida State (11 a.m. ET) Saturday, Nov. 21 — Purdue vs. Texas Tech (2:30 p.m. ET)

"I'm excited to have this group of young women represent Purdue at the WBCA showcase," head coach Katie Gearlds told Purdue Boilermakers on SI. "Trips like these offer the opportunity to compete against elite programs and grow together as a unit at some incredible destinations. We are looking forward to an exciting week in Florida."

Purdue's participation in the WBCA Showcase is the first non-conference schedule announcement for the Boilermakers for the 2026-27 season. In a statement from the school, the remainder of the schedule is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

For now, though, the Boilermakers will be playing at least two power conference opponents in non-league play. Their Big Ten opponents for the upcoming year have already been announced.

Purdue's record vs. Florida State, Texas Tech

Purdue Junior Saige Stahl (13) looks for a lane through traffic. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers will play two programs that they don't have a ton of history with on the basketball floor. Combined, Purdue has played Florida State and Texas Tech five times.

Purdue owns a 2-0 record against the Red Raiders in the series. The Boilermakers are 1-2 against the Seminoles, but are 1-1 under Gearlds. This trip presents an opportunity for the program to pick up a pair of key early wins before Big Ten play starts in December.

Florida State concluded the 2025-26 campaign with a 10-21 record, including a 5-13 mark in ACC play. Texas Tech enjoyed a 26-8 year, going 12-6 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the second round.

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