Nation's 5th-Leading Scorer Commits to Purdue Women's Basketball

One of the nation's top scorers from the 2025-26 women's college basketball season is headed to West Lafayette. On Saturday night, Former UC-Riverside star Hannah Wickstrom announced her commitment to Purdue, becoming the second transfer pledge of the offseason for the Boilermakers.

Wickstrom's commitment to Purdue comes after taking a recent visit to campus. She's a 5-foot-10 guard from Melbourne, Australia, and spent her first two seasons at UC-Riverside before entering the transfer portal.

Last season, Wickstrom ranked as the nation's fifth-leading scorer, averaging 23.4 points per game. She also exceeded the 30-point mark in five games during her sophomore campaign. Wickstrom averaged 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, as well.

Wickstrom is an excellent scorer and an aggressive rebounder at her size. She can get points in a variety of ways. Beating defenders off the dribble and getting to the basket is a major strength, but she can also knock down shots from the perimeter or get to her mid-range pull-up.

Purdue needed a player at the guard position who can score in one-on-one situations. Wickstrom will bring that capability with her to West Lafayette.

How does Wickstrom help Purdue?

Wickstrom is the second player from the transfer portal to commit to Purdue, joining former Louisiana Tech forward Averi Aaron.

Wickstrom is a more proven scorer at this stage in her career, showing the ability to make shots all over the floor. She's also aggressive and can get to the free-throw line, attempting six free throws per game last season.

Having a player at the guard spot who is also a quality rebounder will help Purdue on the defensive end, as well. It will allow the Boilermakers to get out in transition and push the tempo to catch defenses off guard.

Aaron, Purdue's first transfer commitment, has a 6-foot-1 frame at the forward spot and works well with her back to the basket. She provides good size inside, but can also step out from behind the arc and knock down open shots.

Purdue will be replacing eight players from last year's roster and will need multiple commitments out of the transfer portal. So far, coach Katie Gearlds and her staff are off to a good start with two quality players who can come in and make a difference immediately.

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