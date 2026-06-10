What the Latest Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top 25 Says About Purdue's Schedule

Purdue's goal of assembling one of the most challenging schedules in college basketball has been reached. Maybe it's too early to properly gauge just how tough the 2026-27 slate will be, but the latest way-too-early rankings from FOX Sports indicate that the Boilers are going to have their hands full this coming year.

In the latest top 25 rankings from FOX's Casey Jacobsen, Purdue was omitted from the field. That, however, is a topic for a little later.

What stands out most is the number of opponents Purdue will face that come in ranked in the top 25. Based on this projection, the Boilermakers would play 12 regular-season games against ranked opponents.

After an offseason full of portal moves and roster shakeups 👀



What stands out most in @cjacobsen23’s latest Top 25? pic.twitter.com/11tukiaos0 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 8, 2026

The challenge begins on opening night, as Purdue will play No. 10 Gonzaga in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The Boilermakers also have non-conference matchups against No. 14 Iowa State and No. 17 Tennessee. If you want to count the exhibition schedule, Purdue is also playing No. 6 UConn.

In Big Ten play, Purdue is scheduled to play home-and-home games against No. 2 Illinois and No. 19 Indiana. The Boilers will have home games against No. 13 USC, No. 23 Nebraska and No. 24 Ohio State. On the road, they'll play No. 3 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State.

Obviously, quite a bit can change over the course of a college basketball season. Teams will filter in and out of the top 25 throughout the season. But, heading into a new year, Purdue's schedule is as daunting as it has ever been.

It will be a tremendous test for the Boilermakers, as they begin a new era in West Lafayette.

Purdue misses the cut on FOX's top 25 rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) takes a shot. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

When you look at all that Purdue lost from last year's team, it's easy to understand why it might be overlooked in some of these way-too-early rankings. FOX is the second outlet to omit the Boilermakers from the top 25, along with ESPN.

Yes, there's a lot to replace in West Lafayette. It's going to be difficult to replicate the success that Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn enjoyed during their four-year run with the program.

What is surprising, though, is that Matt Painter and his staff aren't receiving the benefit of the doubt. Time and again, Purdue has proven to be a program that contends for Big Ten championships, despite the makeup of the roster.

This is a program that has become accustomed to replacing talent and finding ways to have success, even when its stars leave.

Obviously, it's still way too early to form a true opinion about how Purdue stacks up against the rest of the college basketball world. It's impossible to know until the season begins in November.

Purdue's omission from the top 25 really doesn't matter. And, in some ways, maybe it will serve as motivation for a program and a roster that is looking to leave its own mark in West Lafayette.

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