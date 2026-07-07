Brewers vs. Cardinals Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are playing five games against each other to open this week, including a doubleheader on Tuesday that begins at 2:15 p.m. EST.

Milwaukee took Game 1 of this series on Monday night, and it has an 8.5-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central, though the Chicago Cubs (6.5 games out) have leapfrogged the Cards after their series over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee will send Cy Young candidate Jacob Misiorowski to the mound in Game 1. The young right-hander has been dominant in the 2026 season, posting a 1.47 ERA across 17 starts. However, he allowed five runs (one earned) in his last outing against Cincinnati.

The Cardinals have yet to announce a starter for Game 1 of this series, and it’s possible that they go with a bullpen game in one of the two matchups on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers have set the Brewers as -193 favorites on the road, but they are just 10-7 in Misiorowski’s starts this season despite his impressive numbers.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL Central showdown on Tuesday.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (-105)

Cardinals +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Brewers: -193

Cardinals: +158

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (9-4, 1.47 ERA)

St. Louis: TBA

Brewers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV/ESPN Unlimited

Brewers record: 56-33

Cardinals record: 47-41

Brewers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-168)

Misiorowski is coming off a rough outing in a loss to the Reds, allowing five runs, five hits and two homers in 5.0 innings of work. Still, he struck out 10 batters in that start, and the NL Cy Young candidate remains one of the most effective pitchers in MLB.

Misiorowski has allowed just 54 hits in 104.0 innings of work this season, posting an insane 0.779 WHIP. He ranks in the 99th percentile in both expected ERA and expected batting average against, and I’m not going to read too much into his outing against the Reds.

Earlier this season, the Brewers’ ace allowed two hits and struck out 12 in seven innings of one-run ball against St. Louis. On top of that, he has allowed four or fewer hits in 13 of his 17 starts in 2026.

The Cardinals are 11th in the league in batting average, but I don’t expect them to get much going against Misiorowski on Tuesday afternoon.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

This season, Misiorowski has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all 17 of his starts, and he has 13 starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed.

The star right-hander has given up just five earned runs since May 1, and he has an elite bullpen backing him up. Milwaukee is fourth in the league in bullpen ERA (3.45), and the Brewers have allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of Misiorowski’s last 11 outings.

So, it’s pretty safe to say that runs will be at a premium, and oddsmakers have set St. Louis’ team total at just 2.5 in this matchup.

Both of these teams have hit the UNDER at over a 55-percent clip in the 2026 season, and the Brewers have combined for seven or fewer runs in nine of Misiorowski’s starts.

Since the Cardinals have yet to announce a starter, I’m going to bet on a low-scoring game on Tuesday afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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