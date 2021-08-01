Purdue Athlete Devynne Charlton Qualifies for 100-Meter Hurdle Finals at Tokyo Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
Purdue track and field athlete Devynne Charlton will compete in the 100-meter hurdle finals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is an 11-time Big Ten champion and was named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year three times.
Purdue redshirt senior Devynne Charlton has qualified for the 100-meter hurdle final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She placed second in the first semifinal heat Sunday morning with a time of 12.66 seconds.

Charlton, who is representing The Bahamas in this year's Olympic games, will race for a medal Sunday night at 10:50 p.m. ET. 

This year, Charlton is making her Olympic debut. She is the Purdue track and field record holder in the 100-meter hurdles (12.70 seconds) and 100-meter dash (11.22 seconds). During her college career, she's been named an All-American selection nine times. 

Charlton was the NCAA runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in 2018 and in the 60-meter hurdles in 2017. She is an 11-time Big Ten champion and was named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year three times. 

With The Bahamas, Charlton is a two-time World Championships qualifier and competed twice at the Pan American Games.

