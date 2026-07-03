Purdue Baseball Coach Greg Goff Receives Contract Extension

Greg Goff has received a sizable extension to remain Purdue's head baseball coach. After leading the Boilermakers to a 37-20 record in 2026, Goff will remain in charge in West Lafayette through the 2029 season.

Per Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star, Goff will be paid $287,000 annually through the 2029 season. He was paid $280,000 this past season.

Purdue has reached the 30-win mark in each of the last three seasons under Goff's leadership. In that three-year window, the Boilermakers own a 101-67 record and have played in the Big Ten Tournament twice (2024, 2026).

This past season, the Boilermakers knocked on the door of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. However, losing a series to Iowa to close out the regular season and a Big Ten Tournament loss to UCLA knocked Purdue out of the postseason picture.

Goff just completed his seventh season at the helm in West Lafayette. He took over the program following the 2019 campaign. The Boilers have finished the regular season with a winning record four times since the 2020 season. His overall record sits at 177-150.

Purdue still looking to return to NCAA Tournament

Purdue head coach Greg Goff yells down the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After three straight 30-win seasons, the next step for the Purdue program is to get back to the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers have made just three appearances, with the most recent coming in 2018.

Purdue has never advanced beyond the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, owning a 2-6 record in tournament contests.

Hitting the 30-win mark in three consecutive seasons is something that has only been accomplished in West Lafayette three previous times. Dave Alexander's teams won 33 games in 1985, 37 in 1986 and 36 in 1987. Then, in 1991, Alexander's final season, the Boilermakers won 35 games. Steve Green took over and Purdue won 30 games in 1992 and 36 in 1992.

Doug Schreiber led Purdue to a 33-24 season in 2010, a 37-20 campaign in 2011 and a program-best 45-14 record in 2012.

Although Purdue hasn't had that breakthrough season under Goff, the program has been getting closer to returning to the NCAA Tournament. Having some stability on the coaching staff should help the Boilers get back to the postseason.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!