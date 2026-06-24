During his four years in West Lafayette, Braden Smith gave Purdue fans plenty to celebrate. Although he was an under-recruited, overlooked prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, he transformed into one of the best point guards in the history of college basketball.

Smith ended his career at Purdue as the NCAA's all-time assist leader and scored more than 1,900 points. But even better than the statistics was the winning he brought to the program. The Westfield, Ind., native was a part of two Big Ten regular-season championship squads, a pair of Big Ten Tournament title teams and helped lead the Boilermakers to the 2024 National Championship Game.

Before Smith begins his career at the NBA level, why not relive some of his best moments at Purdue?

Here are just a few of those highlights from his career at Purdue, with several big moments coming in his senior season.

Smith turns into Superman in Big Ten Tournament

A four-day run in Chicago in 2026 might be the most memorable stretch of Smith's career. He made a number of big plays throughout the Big Ten Tournament and, at times, willed the Boilermakers to a conference tournament title.

It began in the first game against Northwestern, when Smith jumped in front of a pass, chased the basketball and dove to save it. The ball got into the hands of Omer Mayer, who then scored on the play.

A few days later, following wins over Northwestern, Nebraska and UCLA, Smith had an impressive shot over Michigan's Aday Mara. Wearing No. 41, he drew contact against the Wolverines' center, made an awkward shot and got to the free-throw line.

In four days, Smith averaged 7.3 points and 11.5 assists per game. He was named the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, adding to his collection of honors.

Breaking assist records left and right

As a junior, Smith became Purdue's all-time assist leader. Then, as a senior, he had the opportunity to break both the Big Ten and NCAA assist records. He accomplished both feats by the time his career concluded.

Smith broke Cassius Winston's Big Ten record in an early January game against Wisconsin in Madison. He ended that game with 14 points and 12 assists in an 89-73 victory.

Although Smith got close to breaking the record in the Big Ten Tournament, it wasn't until the first round of the NCAA Tournament that he passed Bobby Hurley in the record books.

Smith broke the record in Purdue's opening March Madness contest against Queens. He concluded that game with 26 points and eight assists, leading the Boilers to a 104-71 win.

The "Goodnight, Illinois" shot

Another one of Smith's iconic moments came during his sophomore campaign, the year the Boilers reached the National Championship Game.

Late in the year, Purdue needed a road win over Illinois to secure an outright Big Ten title for a second straight season. With time winding down and the Boilermakers owning a 74-71 lead, Smith hit a pull-up three with fewer than 20 seconds to play, icing the game.

It was one of the biggest shots Smith hit during his career in West Lafayette.

Braden Smith says goodnight! 😴



Our @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College POY Midseason Team player iced the game in No. 3 @BoilerBall’s comeback victory over No. 12 Illinois 🤩#JerseyMikesNaismith | #BoilerUp (🎥: NBC) pic.twitter.com/ECaVSVKQcm — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 6, 2024

More Braden Smith highlights

Because Smith is an NBA Draft prospect, several highlight videos have been created, compiling some of his best plays and performances from his career at Purdue. Here's a complete video of Smith's best moments throughout his four seasons.

Braden Smith's career stats and accolades

Stats

Points — 1,932 (13.0 ppg)

Assists — 1,103 (7.4 apg)

Rebounds — 673 (4.5 rpg)

Steals — 249 (1.7 spg)

FG% — 43.6%

3FG% — 38.5%

FT% — 83.2%

Accolades

2025 Big Ten Player of the Year

2025 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year

2025 First-Team All-American

2026 First-Team All-American

2023 Big Ten All-Freshman Team

2024 First-Team All-Big Ten

2025 First-Team All-Big Ten

2026 First-Team All-Big Ten

2026 Big Ten Tournament MVP

NCAA All-Time Assist Leader

Big Ten All-Time Assist Leader

Purdue All-Time Assist Leader

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