Purdue Ranks Among Top-5 in Sales at NIL Store in October
Purdue had another strong month at the NIL Store, finishing October among the top-five schools in sales. The Boilermakers finished the month in fourth.
The NIL Store, which represents 87 schools, releases the top-10 schools in sales each month. Purdue finished fourth, behind Indiana (No. 1), Boise State (No. 2) and UConn (No. 3). Four other Big Ten schools cracked the top-10, including UCLA (No. 6), Illinois (No. 7), Nebraska (No. 8) and Iowa (No. 9).
Over the last year, Purdue has continually performed well with sales at the NIL Store. Landing in the top-five again is a big accomplishment for the school.
It wasn't that long ago that Purdue was at the top of the list for the NIL Store, leading the way in sales for the month of August. The school was regularly in the No. 1 spot throughout the 2023-24 college basketball season.
This year, it will be interesting to see if the Boilermakers are regularly at the top of the sales chart once college basketball gets into full swing again.
