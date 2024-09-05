Purdue Leads NIL Store Sales in August
Once again, Purdue sits atop the sales category at the NIL Store. The school was the top-selling for the month of August.
In July, Purdue was the second-best selling school. Braden Smith was the highest-selling male athlete for that month, as well. The NIL Store represents 65 different schools, making it an impressive accomplishment for the Boilermakers.
Purdue was one of just three Big Ten schools to crack the top-10 for the month of August. The Boilermakers edged out Illinois (No. 2) for the top spot. Northwestern was listed as the No. 10 school in sales for the month.
Here's the complete top-10 list of sales for the month of August at the NIL Store:
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Baylor Bears
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Eastern Michigan Eagles
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- UConn Huskies
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Northwestern Wildcats
Purdue dominated sales at the NIL Store throughout the 2023-24 college basketball season. Will that success and loyalty translate through to the fall sports?
So far, it seems to be the case.
