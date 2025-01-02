Purdue Ends 2024 as Top-Selling School at NIL Store
A memorable 2024 was capped off in a big way for Purdue sports. On New Year's Day, the NIL Store released its list of the top-20 selling schools for the year, with Purdue sitting in the No. 1 spot.
The NIL Store represents nearly 100 colleges, which includes 14 Big Ten programs. Having the top-selling school is an impressive accomplishment for the Boilermakers.
Purdue had a lot of attention throughout the year, especially with the men's basketball team making a run to the National Championship Game. Some of the most popular individual sellers for the Boilers included Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Lance Jones, Mason Gillis (all men's basketball players), Mary Ashley Stevenson (women's basketball), Dillon Thieneman (football) and Chloe Chicoine (volleyball).
Here's what the complete top-20 looked like for 2024 at the NIL Store:
- Purdue Boilermakers
- UConn Huskies
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Boise State Broncos
- LSU Tigers
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- UCLA Bruins
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Louisville Cardinals
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The NIL Store has not yet released the top-selling athletes for 2024, but it's likely a few Purdue names will be on those lists, as well.
