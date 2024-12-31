Purdue Women's Basketball Commit Kira Reynolds Makes Indiana Basketball History
By the time her career is over, South Bend Washington superstar Kira Reynolds may wind up on the Mount Rushmore of Indiana high school basketball. The Purdue women's basketball commit and a member of the 2025 class continues to make history during her senior season.
South Bend Washington sent out a social media post this week, confirming that Reynolds is the first player in the history of Indiana high school girls basketball to record 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 blocks and 300 assists in her career.
The 6-foot-4 forward is one of the most dominant players in the state and has continued to flex her muscle over the competition during the 2024-25 season. Through the first 15 games of the season, Reynolds is averaging 16.7 points, 13.2 rebounds, 6.3 blocks, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
South Bend Washington currently owns a 14-1 record with six games remaining on the regular season schedule.
The Panthers have been outstanding with Reynolds on the court over the last four years. She was a member of a South Bend Washington squad that won a state championship in 2022 and reached the semi-state round of the IHSAA tournament in 2023. Last year, the Panthers went 19-5 and won another sectional title.
Reynolds is a candidate to win the Miss Indiana Basketball award, the most prestigious individual honor in the state. Considering how dominant she's been on the court, the senior has a great chance to bring that title home.
Reynolds committed to Purdue and coach Katie Gearlds earlier this year, giving the Boilermakers a nice boost to the 2025 recruiting class.
