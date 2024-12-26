2025 Purdue Football Coaching Staff Rundown
There has been no rest for new Purdue football coach Barry Odom during the holiday season. To rebuild a program that went 1-11 in 2024, Odom knew he'd have to assemble a strong staff quickly. That's exactly what he's done.
In the weeks since getting hired, Odom has hired his complete on-field coaching staff. Analysts and quality control personnel will continue to trickle in, but the bulk of the Purdue staff is in place.
Here's the complete rundown of the new coaching staff in West Lafayette for the 2025 season.
- Barry Odom — Head coach
- Josh Henson — Offensive coordinator & tight ends coach
- Mike Scherer — Defensive coordinator & linebackers coach
- Lamar Conard — Running backs coach
- Darin Hinshaw — Quarterbacks coach
- Vance Vice — Offensive line coach
- Cornell Ford — Assistant head coach & wide receivers coach
- Kelvin Green — Defensive line coach
- Charles Clark — Defensive backs coach
- Jake Trump — Defensive ends coach
- James Shibest — Special teams coordinator
