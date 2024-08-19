Boilermakers Country

Purdue Volleyball Lands in Top-10 of Preseason AVCA Poll

Purdue is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the top-25 heading into the 2024 college volleyball season. The AVCA poll was released on Monday.

Eva Hudson, Lourdes Myers and Chloe Chicoine celebrate during a volleyball game
Eva Hudson, Lourdes Myers and Chloe Chicoine celebrate during a volleyball game / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Purdue will be starting the 2024 volleyball season in the top-10 of the AVCA poll. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 8 nationally to begin the year.

The AVCA preseason poll was released on Monday, with five Big Ten teams landing inside the top-10 and seven total teams from the league listed in the initial top-25. Purdue is coming off a 23-9 campaign in 2023, which included a 15-5 mark in conference play.

Coach Dave Shondell led the Boilers to third round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Oregon.

Purdue returns several major contributors from last year's team, including Eva Hudson, Chloe Chicoine, Lourdes Myers, Raven Colvin and Taylor Anderson. With the returning talent and experience, Shondell believes the 2024 campaign could be special.

"We have a much more experienced team. We were one of the younger teams in America last year, but they competed extremely hard to allow us to enjoy a really good year," Shondell said. "We need to build off of what we learned a year ago with a lot of the same players.

"I feel like we're going to be very competitive. I think we could be one of the top-five teams in the country, in my opinion."

Here's the complete top-25 from the AVCA:

  1. Texas Longhorns
  2. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  3. Wisconsin Badgers
  4. Pitt Panthers
  5. Stanford Cardinal
  6. Louisville Cardinals
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Purdue Boilermakers
  9. Kentucky Wildcats
  10. Oregon Ducks
  11. Florida Gators
  12. Creighton Bluejays
  13. Kansas Jayhawks
  14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  15. Tennessee Volunteers
  16. BYU Cougars
  17. Arizona State Sun Devils
  18. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  19. Arkansas Razorbacks
  20. Florida State Seminoles
  21. USC Trojans
  22. Dayton Flyers
  23. Baylor Bears
  24. Marquette Golden Eagles
  25. Georgia Bulldogs

