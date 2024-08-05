11 Purdue Volleyball Matches to Air on Television in 2024
Nearly a dozen of Purdue's volleyball matches in 2024 will air on television, Big Ten Network announced on Monday. The Boilermakers will play 10 matches on Big Ten Network and one on NBC this upcoming season.
Monday, Big Ten Network announced that it will televise 70 volleyball matches this year, the most in network history. It will also stream more than 200 matches on B1G-Plus.
Here's a look at the current broadcast schedule for the Boilermakers in 2024:
- Sept. 25: vs. Penn State at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Sept. 28: at Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 6: vs. Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 11: at Nebraska at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 19: vs. Indiana at TBD (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Oct. 26: vs. Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
- Nov. 1: at Maryland at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 17: vs. Illinois at 5 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 21: at Penn State at TBD (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 27: at Oregon at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Purdue volleyball preseason honorees
Two Purdue volleyball standouts received Big Ten preseason honors last week. Sophomore Chloe Chicoine and junior Eva Hudson were named to the All-Big Ten team by the 18 coaches from across the league.
Chicoine enjoyed an outstanding freshman campaign in West Lafayette. She was a unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and was also named a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2023. Chicoine was also named AVCA Northwest Region Freshman of the Year.
As a freshman, Chicoine ended the 2023 season with 478 kills, 3.82 kills per set and 2.16 digs per set.
Hudson was unanimously selected as a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2023. She ended her sophomore campaign with 560 kills and 255 digs. In 2022, the outside hitter was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten performer.
Additionally, Purdue was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten for the 2024 season. The Boilermakers were selected to finish behind Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State, respectively.
Purdue finished the 2023 season with a 23-9 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Oregon.
