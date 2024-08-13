'Competitive Toughness,' Experience Gives Purdue Volleyball Shot at Big Ten Title
Six wins over ranked opponents, a third-place finish in the Big Ten standings and a trip to third round of the NCAA Tournament. That's what Purdue accomplished with a younger, less experienced team last season. So you can understand why coach Dave Shondell and the Boilermakers have high expectations entering 2024.
Last year, Purdue's roster consisted of 11 underclassmen and just three seniors. Yet the Boilers proved to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten, finishing with a 23-9 overall record and a 15-5 mark in conference play.
With so much talent and experience returning this season, Purdue is expected to be in the race for a Big Ten regular season title.
"We have a much more experienced team. We were one of the younger teams in America last year, but they competed extremely hard to allow us to enjoy a really good year," Shondell said. "We need to build off of what we learned a year ago with a lot of the same players."
Those players Shondell references includes three All-Big Ten first-team selections Eva Hudson (outside hitter), Chloe Chicoine (outside hitter) and Raven Colvin (middle blocker). It also includes Big Ten All-Freshman setter Taylor Anderson redshirt senior Lourdes Myers.
That core group proved it could hang with — and beat — the best teams in the country. Last season, Purdue went 2-0 against a highly-ranked Penn State squad, defeated No. 3 Wisconsin at Holloway Gymnasium and was the first team to take No. 2 Nebraska to five sets.
After last year's success, Shondell has a lot of faith that his team can be one of the best in the country. But he also knows that the Boilers have to make some considerable improvements if they want to dethrone Nebraska and sit atop the conference standings at the end of the year.
"The wins and competitive matches against the best in the league — and realistically the best in the nation — were encouraging, and provide proof of our talent level," Shondell said. "But losses to Northwestern and Loyola early in the season send a message that we must get considerably better to make a run at a title. Our focus is on building a competitive toughness that will be unmatched in college volleyball."
Shondell, entering his 22nd season as the coach at Purdue, has led the program to an incredible amount of success. The Boilermakers have a record of 458-226 with 18 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Purdue's program has achieved at a high level over last the two decades, but it's still searching for its first Big Ten title since 1985. And in a league as talented as the Big Ten — made even deeper with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington — conference championships don't come cheap.
When Shondell was asked where the Boilers need to improve most to compete with Nebraska, Wisconsin and others to win a conference title, he responded with a detailed list.
"Improve attacking of all sets with higher efficiency behind the setter to balance our total offense. Improve individual defense to not have a weak defender on the court at any time," he said. "Serve the ball more aggressively, with more pace and purpose. Setter-hitter connections must continue to improve with more experience.
"We need an elevated level of commitment from every player to put in the time — no matter what that might mean — to be the best version of themselves."
The list might seem long, but that's what it takes to win a regular season crown in the Big Ten. Last season, five teams from the conference — Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Penn State and Wisconsin — all reached the NCAA Tournament. Conference newcomers Oregon and USC also made the field.
All seven teams won at least one match in the postseason. Oregon knocked Purdue out in the third round. Nebraska and Wisconsin reached the Final Four with the Huskers playing in the National Championship Game.
Even with all the talent and experience returning from last year's team, getting through the Big Ten season is going to be a grind. It always is. But Shondell is confident his team is ready for the challenge and is capable of being the first time in nearly 40 years to bring a conference title back to West Lafayette.
"I feel like we're going to be very competitive," Shondell said. "I think we could be one of the top-five teams in the country, in my opinion."
