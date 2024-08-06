Dave Shondell, Purdue Excited About Mackey Arena Games: 'We Think We Can Get 14,000'
For the first time since 2016, the Purdue volleyball team will be heading to Mackey Arena for a pair of Big Ten matches this season. It's an exciting opportunity for the Boilermakers, and coach Dave Shondell and his players are looking forward to the experience.
At Big Ten Media Volleyball Days on Tuesday, Shondell was asked about the amount of exposure Purdue's volleyball team will receive in 2024. The Boilermakers will play 11 games on linear television — 10 on Big Ten Network and a matchup with Wisconsin on Oct. 26 that will air on NBC.
That match against the Badgers is also one of the two Purdue will play in Mackey Arena. Shondell is hoping to see a lot of support from the hometown crowd.
"You don't go to Mackey unless you can get 14,000 people, and we think we'll get 14,000 people," Shondell said. "We think Boilermaker Nation will thrive in that environment."
"A lot of people have done a lot of things to help us get here. So, hopefully we can pack Mackey and we can have another great season."
The Boilermakers will also host in-state rival Indiana at Mackey Arena on Oct. 19.
Purdue's fan base does have a passion for volleyball, which has created one of the best home-court advantages in the Big Ten. Holloway Gymnasium is frequently packed, making it difficult for opposing teams.
Season tickets for the Boiler Block Party — the volleyball team's studnet section — sold out in just 22 minutes. That kind of enthusiasm and support for the program has been felt by the players.
"Purdue's fan base is just insane," said sophomore outside hitter Chloe Chicoine. "If you watch football, basketball, women's basketball, obviously volleyball, everybody comes out and has a great time. I think it's really neat that we get the opportunity to finally play in Mackey.
"We have something called The Paint Crew (men's basketball student section) that can combine with our Boiler Block Party and it'll be a really fun experience."
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL ON TV: Fans will be able to catch nearly a dozen Purdue volleyball matches on TV this year, with the Boilers playing 10 matches on Big Ten Network and one on NBC. CLICK HERE
PURDUE 2024 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue begins the 2024 volleyball regular season on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Stacey Clark Classic and will conclude with a West Coast road trip to play Big Ten newcomers Oregon and Washington on Thanksgiving weekend. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL SELLS OUT: The hype surrounding Purdue volleyball is contagious. The student section — The Block Party — sold out in under 30 minutes for the 2024 season. CLICK HERE