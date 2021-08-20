Purdue Soccer Player Sarah Griffith's Incredible Goal Featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10

Redshirt senior forward Sarah Griffith scored the only goal for Purdue in a 1-1 draw against Kentucky on Thursday. The spectacular goal was shown on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue soccer program opened up its season Thursday against Kentucky. In a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, the Boilermakers' only goal was special enough to be featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 list.

Coming in at No. 5, the telecast showcased redshirt senior forward Sarah Griffith's highlight reel goal. In the 48th minute, Griffith crossed up her defender on the left side of the field with a fantastic dribble move.

With the added separation, she launched a shot that flew above the outstretched hands of the WIldcats' goalie and into the right side of the net.

Purdue is scheduled to play its next game in Nashville, Tennessee, against Vanderbilt on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET before returning to West Lafayette for a matchup with Gonzaga on Thursday, Aug. 26.

