August 19, 2021
Jack Plummer Named to 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jack Plummer is one of three quarterbacks competing for the starting spot for Purdue football. He started three games in 2020 and recorded 938 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation announced the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List on Thursday. 

Purdue junior quarterback Jack Plummer was among 10 Big Ten signal-callers to make the list. 

Last season, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was honored with the award. He went on to be a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. 

During the 2020 season, Plummer started three games for the Boilermakers after Aidan O'Connell was knocked out of the starting lineup due to injury. Plummer completed 88 of his 124 passes for 938 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. 

After the season, Plummer was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection. He has been a part of a three-man quarterback competition ahead of the 2021 season. He'll have to beat O'Connell and senior Austin Burton for the starting spot.

Here's a list of all the Big Ten quarterbacks who made the list:  

  • Sean Clifford, Penn State
  • Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
  • Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
  • Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
  • Michael Penix, Jr., Indiana
  • Brandon Peters, Illinois
  • Spencer Petras, Iowa
  • Jack Plummer, Purdue
  • Anthony Russo, Michigan State
  • Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

