Jack Plummer Named to 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jack Plummer is one of three quarterbacks competing for the starting spot for Purdue football. He started three games in 2020 and recorded 938 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation announced the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List on Thursday.

Purdue junior quarterback Jack Plummer was among 10 Big Ten signal-callers to make the list.

Last season, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was honored with the award. He went on to be a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

During the 2020 season, Plummer started three games for the Boilermakers after Aidan O'Connell was knocked out of the starting lineup due to injury. Plummer completed 88 of his 124 passes for 938 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

After the season, Plummer was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection. He has been a part of a three-man quarterback competition ahead of the 2021 season. He'll have to beat O'Connell and senior Austin Burton for the starting spot.

Here's a list of all the Big Ten quarterbacks who made the list:

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Michael Penix, Jr., Indiana

Brandon Peters, Illinois

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Jack Plummer, Purdue

Anthony Russo, Michigan State

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Related Stories on Purdue Football

BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 19: Ohio State long snapper Roen McCullough announced he is medically retiring, Northwestern football revealed a documentary trailer on its 2020 season and Minnesota and Maryland made the top eight list for a three-star basketball recruit. CLICK HERE

Ohio State long snapper Roen McCullough announced he is medically retiring, Northwestern football revealed a documentary trailer on its 2020 season and Minnesota and Maryland made the top eight list for a three-star basketball recruit. AIDAN O'CONNELL MAXIMIZING STRENGTHS: Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell looks to be named the starting quarterback of the Purdue football team for the second straight season. While he won't amaze everyone with his athleticism, he's constantly working on what he does best. CLICK HERE

Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell looks to be named the starting quarterback of the Purdue football team for the second straight season. While he won't amaze everyone with his athleticism, he's constantly working on what he does best. AUSTIN BURTON'S IMPROVEMENTS ARE 'NIGHT AND DAY': Austin Burton is in a position to compete for the title of starting quarterback for Purdue football. Having a full year to master the playbook has made all the difference for the UCLA transfer. CLICK HERE

Austin Burton is in a position to compete for the title of starting quarterback for Purdue football. Having a full year to master the playbook has made all the difference for the UCLA transfer. PURDUE TO PLAY 5 RANKED OPPONENTS: Purdue faces one of the most difficult schedules in all of the college football during the 2021 season. The team will play five of the programs ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!