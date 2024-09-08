Purdue Volleyball: Boilermakers Remain Undefeated on Impressive Trip to Utah
Purdue traveled to Utah on Thursday with three matches on the schedule. Dave Shondell and the Boilermakers returned to West Lafayette with three more wins in hand.
The eighth-ranked Boilers picked up victories over Cal, Utah and Utah State on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, improving to 6-0 on the season. It was an impressive showing for Purdue, who has dropped just two sets in six matches.
Purdue began its trip with a stop in Salt Lake City, opening up with Cal. The Boilermakers dug out a 3-1 victory (29-27, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23) to get the first win of the weekend. Setter Taylor Anderson had an outstanding performance, recording 52 assists, 11 digs, three aces and two blocks against the Bears.
Outside hitter Chloe Chicoine had 15 digs and 10 kills for the Boilers.
Friday, Purdue enjoyed a clean sweep over Utah, defeating the Utes 3-0 (29-27, 25-20, 25-13). Junior Eva Hudson had a huge day, ending the match with 18 kills while hitting .311. Middle blocker Raven Colvin was involved on nine blocks and Anderson was responsible for 34 assists, 10 digs and seven blocks.
After going 2-0 in Salt Lake City, the Boilermakers made a stop in Logan, Utah for a matchup with Utah State. Purdue had little trouble with the Aggies, posting their fourth sweep of the season (25-18, 25-16, 25-22) to improve to 6-0 on the year.
Purdue was strong defensively in the match, recording 17 blocks. Chicoine led the way against Utah State, registered 13 kills, eight digs and four blocks.
With the three wins, Purdue improved to 6-0 for the second time in three seasons. The Boilermakers return to action on Friday, Sept. 13 for the SMU DoubleTree Invitational in Dallas. Purdue opens the event by playing Houston and will take on either SMU or No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday.
