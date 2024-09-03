Purdue's Eva Hudson Takes Home National Volleyball Award
Eva Hudson continues to receive accolades after a dominant performance over the weekend, leading Purdue's volleyball team to a 3-0 record in the Stacey Clark Classic. The junior outside hitter for the Boilermakers was named the AVCA Player oft the Week.
The latest honor adds to the collection Hudson compiled for her efforts over the weekend. She was also named MVP of the Stacey Clark Classic and was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.
Hudson led the Big Ten in Week 1 with 46 kills and 50.5 points. She averaged 4.6 kills per set and posted a hitting percentage of .430 in back-to-back matches. Against Kansas State, she had a double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs. She also had five blocks.
Thanks to Hudson's performance, Purdue defeated Kansas State (3-1), UMBC (3-0) and UC-Davis (3-0), dropping just one set all weekend. The Boilermakers claimed the Stacey Clark Classic championship, starting the 2024 campaign off on the right foot.
Hudson became just the sixth player in program history to receive AVCA Player of the Week honors. It's the first for Purdue since 2021, when Grace Cleveland earned the honor.
Purdue returns to the volleyball court on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah, when it plays Cal. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 8 in the AVCA poll.
