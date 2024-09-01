Purdue Volleyball: Boilers Open Season with Dominant Showing in Stacey Clark Classic
It was a big weekend for Purdue volleyball inside Holloway Gymnasium. The Boilermakers won all three matches, dropping just one set in matchups with Kansas State, UMBC and UC-Davis.
Purdue opened the Stacey Clark Classic with Kansas State, the toughest opponent of the weekend. The Boilermakers took down the Wildcats 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23). Chloe Chicoine led the team with 17 kills and Eva Hudson added 16. The Boilers also had 10 blocks and three aces from Raven Colvin and 43 assists from setter Taylor Anderson.
In the second match, Purdue swept UMBC 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-17) to improve to 2-0 in the Stacey Clark Classic. Hudson was the team's leader in kills for the day, finishing the evening with 15. Lourdes Myers and Colvin each had five blocks and Ali Hornung had 14 digs.
The Boilermakers closed out the Stacey Clark Classic with another sweep, defeating UC-Davis 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-18).
With the 3-0 record, Purdue claimed the Stacey Clark Classic championship. It's a great way for the Boilermakers to open the season, especially in front of a home crowd.
Purdue now hits the road for nearly a month. The Boilermakers will return to West Lafayette for its next home match on Sept. 25 against Penn State. Coach Dave Shondell's squad will play eight straight matches on the road or on a neutral court.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE'S TOUGH NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue will face a brutal nonconference schedule in 2024, which includes eight matches away from Holloway Gymnasium. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue begins the 2024 volleyball regular season on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Stacey Clark Classic and will conclude with a West Coast road trip to play Big Ten newcomers Oregon and Washington on Thanksgiving weekend. CLICK HERE