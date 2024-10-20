Purdue Volleyball: Coach Dave Shondell Presented With Golden Hammer
After becoming the program's all-time winningest coach, Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell received a tremendous honor from athletic director Mike Bobinski.
Saturday night, prior to the Mackey Arena match against rival Indiana, Bobinski presented Shondell with a golden hammer. The unique item honors the coach who has piled up 472 career wins (and counting) while leading the Boilermakers.
Purdue got another big win on Saturday, defeating Indiana 3-0 to win the Monon Spike Match. The Boilermakers improved to 15-4 on the season and 6-2 in Big Ten play.
Purdue also made Big Ten history with its Mackey Arena match on Saturday. The crowd of 14,876 fans was the all-time record for a match between two conference teams. The record was previously set at 10,927 during a 2004 match between Illinois and Minnesota.
It was a tremendous night all around for Purdue volleyball.
"It was a dream come true," Shondell said when asked about playing in front of a record-breaking crowd. "I think any Purdue volleyball fan or anybody associated with our program to have a vision of what this could be like. We've played here before, but we hadn't sold the place out. And I felt like, with everything going on in the sport of volleyball, this is the time."
Saturday marked the first of two matches Purdue will play at Mackey Arena this season. The Boilermakers will also host Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on NBC.
That game is also a sellout.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
BOILERMAKERS MAKE BIG TEN HISTORY: Purdue made Big Ten volleyball history on Saturday, breaking the conference's attendance record. The Boilers swept Indiana 3-0 at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE