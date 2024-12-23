Purdue Volleyball Adds Multiple Players via NCAA Transfer Portal
After losing four players to the NCAA transfer portal, Purdue coach Dave Shondell and his staff have been hard at work assembling a roster for the 2025 season. The Boilermakers have added three new players — so far — via transfer.
Purdue has landed commitments from former USC middle blocker Lindsey Miller, former Iowa outside hitter Nataly Moravec and former Michigan State outside hitter Akasha Anderson. All three could make a significant impact for the Boilermakers in 2025.
Miller was the first transfer player to commit to Purdue this offseason. She did not appear in a match in 2024, but in 2023 she averaged 1.59 kills and 0.91 blocks per set. She will have one season of eligibility to use for the Boilermakers.
Moravec played in 110 of 111 sets for the Hawkeyes during the 2024 campaign. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter ranked second on the team in kills, piling up 286 kills and averaged 3.06 points per set. Before transferring to Iowa, Moravec spent one season at BYU. She has three years of eligibility remaining.
Anderson was the top hitter at Michigan State in 2024, starting in all 31 matches and racking up a team-best 356 kills and 410.5 total points for the Spartans. She will have one season of eligibility to use in West Lafayette.
Shondell and his staff had to address some roster concerns after outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine entered the transfer portal. Middle blockers Eva Hudson and Lourdes Myers also departed via transfer.
Hudson and Carr are both headed to Kentucky. Chicoine and Myers have not yet announced their destinations.
Purdue concluded the 2024 season with a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play, reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.
