Purdue Volleyball: Eva Hudson Names Midwest Region Player of the Year
Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson has received a prestigious honor after an outstanding junior campaign. She has been named the AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year for 2024.
Hudson, who is one of the top outside hitters in the Big Ten, has helped lead Purdue to a 28-5 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. She also played a huge role in the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament success in the first two rounds, leading to sweeps over Western Michigan and Loyola Chicago.
This season, Hudson has registered 557 kills and 4.84 kills per set. The junior outside hitter is also responsible for 282 digs and 64 blocks on the year.
In the first two matches of Purdue's NCAA Tournament run, Hudson had 41 total kills in wins over Western Michigan and Loyola Chicago. She only had three errors in those six sets, as well. Hudson had a hitting percentage better than .455 in both matches.
As a result, the Boilermakers advanced to the Sweet 16, and will play No. 1 seed Louisville with a chance to advance to the Elite Eight. Purdue would then need to defeat either No. 2 Stanford or No. 6 Florida to reach the Final Four.
Hudson was the Midwest Region Player of the Year, but she wasn't the only Boilermaker to receive attention. Three of her teammates were named to the Midwest All-Region Team. Outside hitter Chloe Chicoine, middle blocker Raven Colvin and Hudson were all first-team selections. Libero Ali Hornung was an honorable mention.
