Purdue Women's Basketball Great Stephanie White Named WNBA Coach of the Month
Former Purdue women's basketball star Stephanie White has received a high honor from the WNBA. On Monday, the Connecticut Sun coach was named the league's Coach of the Month for May.
White received the honor after leading the Sun to a perfect 7-0 record for the month. She's in her second season in Connecticut, leading the team to a 27-13 record and a playoff appearance in 2023. The former Boilermaker was named the WNBA Coach of the Year.
The Sun are also off to a strong start in June, defeating the Atlanta Dream 69-50 on Sunday. Connecticut is 8-0 overall.
White has also put one of her star players in a great position to succeed early this season. Veteran forward Alyssa Thomas was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after nearly averaging a triple-double in May.
Thomas averaged 14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest through the first seven games. She recorded three double-doubles and a triple-double in May.
White played at Purdue from 1995-99 and was a two-time All-American and twice named the Big Ten Player of the Year. She scored 2,182 points, collected 667 rebounds and dished out 578 assists during her career with the Boilermakers.
White was a member of the Purdue 1998-99 squad that claimed a national championship. The Boilers finished that year with a 34-1 record, went undefeated in Big Ten play and won the conference tournament.
As a senior, White averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
White spent two seasons as the coach of the Indiana Fever (2015-16) before taking a job at Vanderbilt (2016-21). This is just her fourth season as a head coach in the WNBA.
Related stories
ZACH EDEY WORKING OUT WITH RAPTORS: Purdue's Zach Edey will be one of six players to participate in a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The 7-foot-4 center is a projected first-round pick after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. CLICK HERE
LANCE JONES GETS WORKOUT WITH PACERS: Former Purdue guard Lance Jones will have a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, June 4. Jones spent one season with the Boilermakers, averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.CLICK HERE