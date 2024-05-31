Purdue's Lance Jones Lands Prospect Workout with Indiana Pacers
Former Purdue guard Lance Jones has an opportunity to prove he belongs in the NBA. Friday, the Indiana Pacers revealed that the former Boilermaker is one of six players invited to a pre-draft prospect workout.
Jones will also be working out with Reece Beekman (Virginia), DJ Horne (North Carolina State), Cam Spencer (UConn), Mantas Rubstavicius (New Zealand) and Harrison Ingram (North Carolina). The workout is schedule for Tuesday, June 4.
Jones played an important role during Purdue's run to the National Championship Game during the 2023-24 season. The fifth-year senior and transfer from Southern Illinois provided a major spark of athleticism, speed and defensive awareness the Boilermakers needed.
As a result, Purdue finished the year with a 34-5 record, winning a second-straight Big Ten regular season title and reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1980. The Boilermakers defeated North Carolina State 63-50 to advance to the National Championship Game, the program's first appearance since 1969.
In his lone season in West Lafayette, Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Jones showcased his ability to light it up during a four-game stretch in late January and early February.
Jones scored 24 points in a 99-67 win over Michigan. In his next outing, he struggled mightily, scoring just four points in a 68-60 road win over Rutgers. But the senior guard had no trouble finding the bucket in his next two games.
The transfer guard scored a season-high 26 points 105-96 overtime victory over Northwestern at Mackey Arena. In the following game, he dropped 20 points in an important road win against Wisconsin.
Before his time at Purdue, Jones spent four seasons at Southern Illinois. In his five seasons at the college level, the guard racked up 1,971 points, grabbed 479 rebounds , dished out 361 assists and recorded 226 steals.
