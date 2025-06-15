Fans Loved What Fever Coach Did After Caitlin Clark’s Bad Turnover vs. Liberty
Even as one of the marquee faces of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is bound to have her bad moments on the court. Thankfully, she has an experienced head coach in Stephanie White by her side to show her support, but also tough love when she needs it most.
Clark dominated in her first game back from injury during the Indiana Fever's 102-88 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday, coming close to a triple-double and tying her career-high of most three-pointers made in a game (seven). The superstar guard looked very well-rested following her hiatus, and while she seemed to make everything from long-range, she didn't always make the best decisions.
During one play early in the fourth quarter, the Fever held a single-digit lead over the defending champs and were trying to keep their momentum going. Clark, being the team's primary playmaker, dribbled the ball for a bit on the perimeter before trying to find teammate Lexie Hull on the right side, but her pass was easily intercepted by the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu.
Clark tracked all the way back in transition to commit a shooting foul on Breanna Stewart, sending Stewie to the line. Immediately afterward, White called Clark over to the sidelines and appeared to give her a stern talking-to about her offensive turnover:
In truth, it's really not a unique or out of the ordinary moment for an WNBA head coach, but it's still nice to see White not letting Clark get away with any sloppy plays in her second year in the league. Despite the Fever's big win, Clark finished the game with a team-high seven turnovers.
White elaborated on that turnover in particular during the Fever's postgame presser, noting that Clark probably should have made the easy pass to Damiris Dantas, who was wide open at the top of the key.
"Being able to harness those moments when it's really rolling, and being able to be patient in the moments where you're trying to get it rolling, I think it's a growth process," White said. "The turnover where [Clark] missed Damiris Dantas right beside her and tried to throw it to somebody else in the corner—maybe I'll introduce her to DD in the locker room—but where again, then we have the conversation about not making the home run play, just making the easy one. And she managed the game impeccably from there on out."
Trust that Clark will make sure she picks the right pass next time around.