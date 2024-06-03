Zach Edey Gets Pre-Draft Workout with Toronto Raptors
Zach Edey will be back in familiar territory on Tuesday. The superstar center from Purdue has a pre-draft workout with the NBA's Toronto Raptors. The team announced the news on Monday.
Edey, a native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, recently completed workouts at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. There, he showed off his ability to shoot the basketball off the dribble, as well as from behind the 3-point line.
Although traditional big men aren't as dominant in the NBA as they used to be, it's still believe that Edey — a two-time Naismith Player of the Year while at Purdue — can carve out a substantial role in the league.
Edey is one of six players invited to participate in a pre-draft workout with the Raptors. He'll be joined by Keion Brooks Jr. (Washington), Joseph Girard III (Clemson), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Tyrese Samuel (Florida) and Jahmir Young (Maryland).
Zach Edey proving himself to NBA scouts
At Purdue, Edey was utilized in the low post on both ends of the floor. He dominated in the paint, was a tremendous rebounder and was a great rim protector over his last two seasons at Purdue. But the 7-foot-4 center wants to show scouts he can do more than just occupy the paint.
"I mean, I think I need to show people I can shoot the way I believe I can," Edey said at the combine. "But I think, for the most part, teams kind of know what I'm good at. Teams have tons of film on me. I think I'm quicker than teams think I am, I think I can shoot better than teams think I can. I have to show that, but I think on film ... I was in college for four years, I've got a lot of film. I know what I can do."
Edey rounded out his time at Purdue leading the Boilermakers to their first National Championship Game appearance since 1969. He averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. He was the Big Ten and National Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
Now, the 7-foot-4 big man is hoping to find a home in the NBA. He's expected to be a first-round selection in this year's draft.
